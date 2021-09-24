A look at Sioux Center's new high school

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Sioux Center's new high school is unlike most in the area.

An open floor plan, massive windows, career specialty areas and a multi-use gym are just a few of the differences.

The school officially opened on Aug. 24 for the first day of 2021-2022 school year. The $42.5 million project has been five years in the making.

The district had outgrown the old high school, with around 41 students being added to the district each year. After passing a $24.9 million bond with 77 percent approval, the construction began.

"Learning on display" was the main concept for the building. Most classrooms have all glass walls in the hallways, allowing students to see in and out of the classroom. High School Associate Principal Mark Hulshof said people were concerned it would distract students, but he has seen students more engaged because it is on display.

The designs were inspired by schools in the Kansas City metro area that district officials toured. Superintendent Gary McEldowney said they took what they saw and fit it to the Sioux Center district’s needs and price range.