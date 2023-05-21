SIOUX CITY — When looking back on the high school experience, what are the memories that stand out? Was it the teachers? The homework? The football games?

Students from the class of 2023 said it was often "the friends we made along the way."

The sentiment was repeated frequently by students from each of the eight Siouxland metro high schools when recalling fond memories.

The Journal invited one student from each school to participate in a roundtable discussion. They were asked about their favorite memories, the ins and outs of high school life, the lessons learned along the way and where they’re going from here.

The students included in the discussion were:

- Scout Sneller, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, who plans to attend Grand Canyon University for business management and marketing;

- Patrick Baughman, West High, who plans to attend Iowa State University for environmental science and actuarial science;

- Pat Phisitkul, Dakota Valley, who plans to attend Vanderbilt University for biomedical engineering;

- Michael Toben, North High, who plans to attend Yale University for applied mathematics;

- Marcus Ketchelos, Siouxland Christian, who plans to attend Dordt University for agbusiness;

- Alondra Echevarria-Muniz, South Sioux City, who plans to attend Stanford University for computer science engineering;

- Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan, who plans to attend the University of Iowa for political science and;

- Lidya Tadesse, East High, who plans to attend Harvard University for anthropology and economics.

The students spent the time sharing their experiences, bouncing comments off of one another, joking about experiences, and comparing what it was like attending schools with class sizes between 16 and 380.

Here are some excerpts from the discussion:

Q: How does it feel to be graduating?

The students agreed the moment was wonderful, exciting, bittersweet and scary.

"I've been at Sergeant Bluff my whole life ... I can name most of the kids in my grade. I knew them all on a somewhat personal level, and then I'm going 20 hours away for college and I'll probably not see a lot of them again." -- Sneller said regarding the bittersweetness of graduating.

"I'm really excited to jump ship, though. I've been ready all year to move on and figure out new things." -- Baughman.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

"The friends I've made along the way. It's just been so amazing to be surrounded by a community of people, of my peers and classmates, who support me and support each other and encourage each other." -- Phisitkul.

"The time before and after school where you're hanging out with your friends and you get to just talk to your teachers like they're your friends. Those are the most meaningful conversations." -- Echevarria-Muniz.

Q: What has been the highlight of your senior year?

"Being a leader for the underclassmen. When I was an underclassman I was like, 'The seniors are so cool, I just want to be like them.'" -- Nelson.

"Our banner win for theater at [Iowa High School Speech Association] all-state. It was for our choral reading that our director wrote, so that was really fun." -- Ketchelos.

"I haven't really had the most conventional high school experience but this year I did more, I was on the homecoming court... I went to prom, I won a couple superlatives, I went to a football game. I was a high school student this year." -- Tadesse.

Q: What do you wish you would have known when entering high school?

Phisitkul joked he wished he would have known about the COVID-19 pandemic. The other students agreed.

"That a worldwide pandemic would come and take us all out," Baughman said, which was met by laughs from the other students.

"It is what you make it ... if you put yourself in a mindset that you're not going to enjoy it, you're not going to, but high school is literally what you make it so make the most of it." -- Sneller.

"Get involved; high school is so boring if you don't do stuff." -- Tadesse.

Q: How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact your high school experience?

"It improved the infrastructure for online classes ... so it's a lot easier to find opportunities to do stuff online." -- Toben.

"I know my teachers more. Because classes were so small... I figured out the teachers I really liked and what I wanted to do." -- Baughman.

"I learned to stop taking things for granted. I always thought of school in a negative connotation ... but I can have relationships with my friends and peers." -- Sneller.

Q: Are grades important? Do you feel there is too much emphasis on them?

"For scholarships ... you do need to care about your grades and you do need to care about your ACT (scores) even if it's just a little bit ... because if you don't, college is going to be so expensive." -- Tadesse.

"My parents always said, 'Don't focus on grades, just do your best and whatever that offers you take it from there.'" -- Sneller.

"Your self-worth shouldn't be dependent on a letter." -- Echevarria-Muniz.

"It should only be used to measure how you personally are doing in a class. I don't think they're anyone else's business ... I don't think class rank should be a thing. Grades are not a measure of intelligence." -- Nelson.

“It depends on your goals. Some people are super entrepreneurial-minded and they don’t need to go to school … academics are just taking away from their time.” -- Toben.

Q: How have you changed since freshman year?

"I feel I'm a lot more confident." -- Nelson.

"In middle school everyone pigeonholes themselves and I feel like a lot of people branch out in high school and have such wildly different experiences." -- Toben.

"Knowing myself. Knowing what's good for me, knowing what's terrible for me, knowing what makes me tick, having control over my emotions." -- Phisitkul.

Q: How prevalent is vaping in your school? Is cannabis or tobacco more common?

Most of the students agreed vaping is very prevalent and cannabis is more common at the high school level.

"There's a pretty common saying 'I'll go to the bathroom and people are like, 'Dude, why are you peeing in the vape room?'" -- Phisitkul.

"Very rarely, there are some cases but very rarely." -- Ketchelos.

"It's so bad, I feel like weed is more prevalent than [tobacco] now. They don't smell, they don't produce smoke so it's so easy to hide it." -- Nelson.

"I feel like you get introduced to nicotine in the middle school and now with vapes they immediately just to weed. It's such a big problem at my school." -- Echevarria-Muniz.

Q: What programs or courses do you wish you had been offered?

"I wish the Career Academy was open to me freshmen year because it just opened to me this year and I only took one class but there were so many other classes that I really wanted to look at." -- Echevarria-Muniz.

"Mock trial." -- Toben.

"An economy class where you look at the stock market and current events." -- Sneller.

"AP Human Geography." -- Baughman.

"Calculus courses because right now we only have PreCalc." -- Ketchelos.

"In-person AP sciences." -- Phisitkul.

Q: What advice or anecdote did your parents give that ended up being correct?

"Time just flies by and you should just enjoy it. Enjoy the moment." -- Ketchelos.

"Don't be afraid to do something that you think is going to be too hard. Don't be afraid to go for it and have fun with it." -- Baughman.

"What you put into it is what you get out of it." -- Toben.

"As immigrants, my parents stressed that I need to take advantage of all my opportunities and don't be ashamed to take advantage of them." -- Tadesse.

Q: Favorite school lunch? Least favorite?

Favorite, homemade cinnamon rolls and chili; least favorite, chicken over biscuits. -- Ketchelos.

Favorite, premade lunch sandwiches; least favorite, broccoli and radish packets. -- Toben.

Favorite, the burgers made by a gourmet chef for the Cardinal Corner; least favorite, buffalo mac and cheese. -- Echevarria-Muniz.

Favorite, Crispitos; least favorite, ham and cheese -- Sneller.

Favorite, softshell tacos; least favorite, beef fingers. -- Nelson.

Favorite, Famous Dave's; least favorite, chicken sandwiches and bosco sticks. -- Phisitkul.

Favorite, cornbread; least favorite, broccoli packets -- Tadesse.

"I've never had school lunch. I have brought my own lunch to school since the first day of kindergarten." -- Baughman.

Q: What are three words to describe your high school?

More than capable -- Sneller.

People over place -- Phisitkul.

In the moment -- Baughman.

Try to chill -- Echevarria-Muniz.

Ready to achieve -- Ketchelos.

Changing yet unchanging -- Nelson.

Take a nap -- Tadesse.