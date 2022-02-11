A recap of the 2022 Morningside Jazz Festival

SIOUX CITY – More than 40 high school jazz bands participated in the 49th annual Morningside Jazz Festival this week.

Wednesday through Friday, 48 area bands competed for honors and received feedback and mentorship from one of the guest clinicians.

This year’s guest clinicians were Dave Stamps from Gustavus Adolphus College, Craig Treinen from Washburn University, Darryl White from University of Nebraska, Darin Wadley from University of South Dakota and Joel Shotwell from Sioux Falls.

Each group was given 90 minutes to warm-up, perform and participate in the clinic.

The bands competed in 1A through 4A groupings based on school size. An awards ceremony was held at the end of each day to honor the winning schools, as well as an outstanding soloist.

In 1A Kingsley-Pierson won first place, South O'Brien came in second place and Logan-Magnolia finished third.

Camryn Johnson of East Mills won outstanding musician in class.

In 2A West Lyon took first place, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto won second and Okoboji came in third.

Ella Ver Steeg of West Lion won outstanding musician in class 2A.

In 3A Harlan won first place, MCO-Floyd Valley was second and Glenwood finished third.

Annika Jahn of Sioux Center won outstanding musician in class 3A.

In 4A Indianola won first place, Papillion-LaVista won second and Bellevue East won third.

Zane Kolosik of Indianola won outstanding musician in class.

The last festival was hosted in 2020.

In 1A, Kingsley-Pierson placed first, Woodbury Central placed second and Randolph, Nebraska placed third.

In 2A, Okoboji placed first, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto placed second and Sibley-Ocheyedan placed third.

In 3A Glenwood placed first, Winterset placed second and Bishop Heelan placed third.

In 4A Omaha Westside placed first, Sioux City East placed second and Sioux City North placed third.

