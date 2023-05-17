When John Hibbing, John Alford and Cary Funk first published research in 2005 showing how genetics can shape a person’s political views, they were met with much scorn.

Conservatives didn’t like it. Liberals didn’t like it. Other political scientists were in disbelief.

“Some political scientists just had this vested interest in politics as being something that’s very cerebral and pretty much detached from anything biological,” Hibbing said.

But in just a few years, a theory that was initially met much derision became acceptable. The research project culminated in the 2014 book “Predisposed: Liberals, Conservatives, and the Biology of Political Differences.”

“It went from, ‘How can you be doing that? That raises all sorts of terrible questions, and it can’t be right’ to ‘Oh yeah, everybody knows that,’" said Kevin Smith, a UNL political science professor and frequent collaborator with Hibbing, including on the genetics project.

For Hibbing, the project termed by several of his associates as “groundbreaking” was just one of the highlights in his distinguished 42-year political science career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The professor is set to retire this summer.

A farm boy who grew up in northwest Iowa, Hibbing initially had designs on teaching and coaching high school students. But a student-teaching stint made him realize he didn’t want to pursue that career.

Without a backup plan, Hibbing turned to his passion for politics — a passion fostered by debates with his father. He parlayed that passion into attending graduate school at the University of Iowa, where he met John Alford, who is now a political science professor at Rice University in Houston.

At first, it was a struggle. Having taken only a couple of undergraduate courses on political theory, Hibbing did not know the breadth of stats and concepts that were expected of graduate students. As he caught up over the course of his first year, Hibbing found he liked the political science field “more and more.”

He built a respected reputation for his congressional insights as he testified before Congress on the impacts of term limits. He co-authored the 1995 book “Congress as Public Enemy: Public Attitudes toward Political Institutions” with fellow UNL political science professor Elizabeth Theiss-Morse.

As he progressed in his career, Hibbing shifted toward studying people’s behaviors and motivations. He became a student again when he took college classes in genetics, biology and neuroscience to better understand what makes people tick.

“He could have kept going on and studying Congress … but he decided to shift gears,” said Chris Larimer, a University of Northern Iowa political science professor who studied under Hibbing at UNL. “He was really trying to get to the deeper understand of why people do what they do or why people feel the way they feel about the political system.”

In 2002, Hibbing and Theiss-Morse co-authored “Stealth Democracy: Americans' Beliefs About How Government Should Work.” The book provided insight into how people viewed the United States government and what they wanted from it.

Hibbing’s interest in people, Alford said, helped him produce insights such as what has driven support for former President Donald Trump.

“Lots of people at that stage in their career — senior political scientists — who are interested in the Trump phenomenon write opinion pieces about it,” Alford said. “John gets out there and spends some time with Trump people and comes up with a rigorous survey. It gives a fresh, empirical look at the Trump phenomenon that I think reveals something very different than what we tend to see from the outside or what we tend to see when we just speculate or think about it.”

Alford said Hibbing always believed that a theory is only as good as the tests that can be done to support it.

“Sort of his genius in this area was (Hibbing) pushing research to be more empirically grounded,” Alford said.

When it came to teaching, Hibbing said he has always sought to keep a neutral political tone. But he’s unabashedly pro-democracy.

“I have no reservations in criticizing Donald Trump for what he did with regard to the 2020 election,” he said. “Whatever Trump’s policy positions … are things we can debate about. But we can only debate about them if we have a true democracy. That means we have to support the democracy even when it doesn’t give us the outcome we want.”

Although Hibbing has numerous credits and accolades and has taught overseas, students and colleagues describe him as modest.

“You would never know that he is at the top of his field by how he acts,” said Phoebe Feis, who will graduate from UNL this weekend. “He’s always willing to answer any kind of question you could ever have no matter how stupid it may seem.”

“What you see is what you get,” Smith added. “And what you get is a pretty generous, big-hearted, smart and curious guy.”

Although he and his fellow co-authors plan to publish an updated edition of “Predisposed” in advance of the 2024 general election, Hibbing doesn’t plan to stay actively involved in the political science realm.

He and his wife plan to travel and see grandchildren more frequently. Hibbing also said he plans to work on his acreage outside Lincoln.

Retired Chancellor Harvey Perlman described Hibbing as one of the most significant faculty members over the last 20 years in terms of scholarly achievement.

“We’re fortunate enough to have a wide variety of faculty that were also accomplished. But if you listed the ones that made a difference, John would certainly be one,” Perlman said. “John has created a significant legacy for the department. They will benefit from that legacy for a good, long time.”

16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni Johnny Carson Tyronn Lue Jeff Zeleny Willa Cather Ndamukong Suh Ev Williams Ted Kooser Joel Sartore Mary Pipher Tommy Lee Warren Buffett Aaron Douglas John J. Pershing Alex Gordon Ted Sorensen Louise Pound