Adams of Orange City named superintendent of year in Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- MOC-Floyd Valley School District Superintendent Russ Adams has been named the Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.

The selection of Adams for the 2020-21 honor was announced in a Tuesday release by the state group. Adams said he was pleased to get the award.

“I am honored to have been nominated for consideration as the Iowa Superintendent of the Year, and even more honored to be selected. It is an absolute blessing to serve in the MOC-Floyd Valley District with our great board, dedicated team of educators and awesome students and families,” Adams said in the release.

He began as high school principal at MOC-Floyd Valley in 2003, then became superintendent in 2013.

School Administrators of Iowa Executive Director Roark Horn said Adams was deserving.

“He leads from a servant mindset and his actions show how much he truly values the people in his organization and the students they serve. He is always future-focused and proactively leads when taking care of the district’s needs," Roark said.

Adams was nominated by peers and selected for the award by a committee of Iowa superintendents. An official presentation will take place in summer 2021.