Advocates appeal to government leaders to help WIT foreign students

On Monday, a group of the students said some of them worked up to 50 hours a week and weren't paid for overtime they worked at factory jobs set up through the school as internships.

Students received a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and an additional $7.75 per hour was paid to WITCC as part of the students' scholarship to pay for their tuition and housing. Advocates said the jobs had little to do with the students' field of study and that they were basically being charged to pay for their scholarships through income withholding.

The students also said they had been told months ago that WITCC would pay for their food costs while attending school, but the college had not done so.

In November, WITCC tweaked the internship program after the State Department visited and determined the internships lacked variety in their experiences. Some of the students were asked to quit their jobs and, without income, many lacked money to buy food.

Murrell said Tuesday that a free meal plan was never promised, and WITCC had failed to clarify that with students.

Many of the students faced an uncertain future in the program because they did not have new internships. Under terms of the visa program, students must have internships by Jan. 31 or return to their home countries.