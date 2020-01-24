Advocates appeal to government leaders to help WIT foreign students

SIOUX CITY -- Social advocates have appealed to Iowa's top politicians and the attorney general to investigate what they say are human rights abuses of dozens of international students attending Western Iowa Tech Community College under a federal student visa program.
Iowa City-based Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and The Catholic Worker say 57 students from Chile and Brazil were promised free tuition, housing and food but instead were subjected to forced labor, wage theft and debt bondage while working factory jobs designated as internships while attending WITCC. Each student could be owed as much as $18,000 in stolen wages and reimbursement for food.
Affected students are "the survivors of potentially very serious felony human trafficking and wage theft crimes" and should be guaranteed long-term U.S. residency if desired, cancellation of scholarship and financial aid debt, free college and transfer credit to another Iowa college and payment of all lost wages, according to a letter signed by nine students and sent Thursday to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst.
The attorney general's office is working with Sioux City-area agencies to help the students, spokesman Lynn Hicks said.
"Our office takes seriously any allegations of labor trafficking in our state," Hicks said. "We're trying to provide them with any assistance they need."
Hicks said the attorney general's office is not an investigating agency, and any potential criminal charges must result from local, state or federal investigations.
The students' allegations were reported to the Sioux City Police Department, and a detective has investigated their claims, community policing Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
"At this time, it doesn't look like there's any violation that meets Iowa criminal code," McClure said.
U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Tony Morfitt said he could not comment on whether federal officials have opened an investigation.
WITCC president Terry Murrell has said he first learned of the students' concerns on Monday.
Since then, the college has agreed to provide students meals at the school's cafeteria and provide them with gift cards they can use to buy food when the cafeteria is closed, director of marketing and publications Andrea Rohlena said Friday.
The students arrived in Sioux City in July and August to study in WITCC's culinary arts and robotics and automation programs under the J-1 Student Study Program in which they obtained a J-1 visa through the U.S. State Department to study at the school. The visa requires that in return for a scholarship that pays tuition, housing and other fees, students must work at an internship to gain experience in their field of study.
On Monday, a group of the students said some of them worked up to 50 hours a week and weren't paid for overtime they worked at factory jobs set up through the school as internships.
Students received a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, and an additional $7.75 per hour was paid to WITCC as part of the students' scholarship to pay for their tuition and housing. Advocates said the jobs had little to do with the students' field of study and that they were basically being charged to pay for their scholarships through income withholding.
The students also said they had been told months ago that WITCC would pay for their food costs while attending school, but the college had not done so.
In November, WITCC tweaked the internship program after the State Department visited and determined the internships lacked variety in their experiences. Some of the students were asked to quit their jobs and, without income, many lacked money to buy food.
Murrell said Tuesday that a free meal plan was never promised, and WITCC had failed to clarify that with students.
Many of the students faced an uncertain future in the program because they did not have new internships. Under terms of the visa program, students must have internships by Jan. 31 or return to their home countries.
Rohlena said WITCC has found all students new internship placements, which the State Department is currently reviewing.
A State Department official said its Office of Private Sector Exchange is working closely with WITCC to "ensure the integrity of the program, identify appropriate student internships and ensure the health, safety and welfare of the WITCC exchange visitors."