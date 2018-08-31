SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Area Education Agencies were created in Iowa in 1975 to aid individual school districts needing specialty services.
An employee who has served the AEA in Northwest Iowa all those years of existence is looking back as she prepares to retire.
Gloria Miller, whose last day at Northwest AEA is Friday, recognizes there have been many changes in the Iowa education landscape over four decades.
Miller said AEA's have well performed tasks with schools that have been in line with initial hopes from the 1970's. That's when each counties had county superintendents, and the state morphed to a regional system of 15 area education agencies throughout the state.
"It was a new and exciting time for the administrators of the AEA to figure out how to run it with the other counties," Miller said.
As she retires from the Sioux Center office of Northwest AEA, Miller is believed to be among the few, if not only person, who has worked in an AEA all 43 years they've been in existence. She said a few longtime statewide workers had reached four decades of work when the AEA's marked 40 years of existence in 2015, but some have since retired.
Miller was quick to say many others working for Northwest AEA date their tenure to the 1980s. A reason she's been able to have such a long AEA career simply flows from the fact that she started so young, right out of secretarial school at Northwest Community College in Sheldon.
"(People) usually say, 'Did you start when you were 12?' No, I was 18," Miller laughed.
She grew up in Sheldon, graduated from Hull Western Christian High School and went to secretarial school at NCC. Miller said her skills likely would have transferred well to many businesses, but she pursued the AEA secretarial job, even if the exact role was somewhat murky.
"I thought I'd get a job, just to get a few years of experience," she said, and then ended up staying, which still somewhat surprises her, in hindsight.
"Life all happened while I was working. It was a great job, and that's what I appreciated. I had a great boss. It was interesting and fun to go to work. It was an exciting time."
Miller said some people don't always know what Area Education Agencies do, even if they see vehicles with AEA logos periodically parked in schools. The concept is to cooperatively offer services that would be costly for K-12 districts to provide on their own.
There are three main service areas -- special education, media and educational services, such as teacher license renewal sessions or workshops for math and science. Miller said the public probably most knows AEA for special education personnel working in schools and media options, from back when 16 mm films were used to now with more modern ways of presenting information on school subjects.
Miller said all those services have combined to make improved learning opportunities for Iowa students. While technological changes have occurred for AEA's, she said the prime concept holds true to today: "We still serve schools, administrators and students."
Miller's roles changed, and the agency's name changed from AEA 4 to Northwest AEA after a 2006 merger with the former Western Hills AEA in Sioux City. The merger created an AEA serving 10 counties spread over a large geographical region.
Miller departs with the title's of board secretary and administrative assistant. She and her husband George Miller have four children and seven grandchildren.
Northwest AEA Board of Directors President Roger Brinkert, of Primghar, said Miller has been a very important part of the administrative team.
"She offered terrific organizational skills to make everything run smoothly, like a well-oiled machine. She was always one step ahead. We truly appreciate her service of 43 years at the AEA and wish her well in retirement," Brinkert said.