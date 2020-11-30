After coronavirus shift, in-school instruction resumes at West MIddle School in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY --After a two-week swerve to online-only instruction due to a substantial number of novel coronavirus cases at West Middle School, Monday marked the day in-school instruction started up again.
Parents of West Middle pupils got texts and voicemails reminding them the Thanksgiving break ended with the switch back to being taught in classrooms, marking -- for now -- the end of the biggest impact of coronavirus on any of the 20-plus schools in the Sioux City School District.
WMS students had the typical one-hour early exit that falls on Mondays. After school on the sunny late fall day, seventh-grader Liberty Moore said she was glad to be back in class with teachers.
"I prefer in-school, because it is really hard to focus" with online instruction, Moore said.
"My grades went down like crazy. I didn't have that motivation because I wasn't in school, just on a laptop at home."
The West Middle instructional shift also comes amid the worst surge of the virus in Woodbury County. That's why parent Amy DeGroot-Hammer said she prefers that schooling be done in a hybrid -- half online, half in-school -- for the immediate future.
"The safest would be virtual," DeGroot-Hammer said, but she added there are benefits to learning directly in front of a teacher, so hybrid is best in her view.
As of Monday, there have been more than 10,300 positive coronavirus cases this year in Woodbury County, or 1,500 more than when the West Middle instruction change was announced. A total of 130 county residents have died from COVID-19, including 14 in just the last four days.
Beginning in mid-September, for about eight weeks, there had been reports of positive coronavirus tests among district students and staff, but not enough to warrant closing down an entire school. Instead, some individual class sections in varying schools moved to online learning after weekly reports of virus totals, and overall more than 20 class sections have moved online.
But with rising virus numbers at West Middle, the most substantial Sioux City School District change this year in instruction was announced Nov. 14. The switch from in-school to online learning turned out to cover nine school days, since the Thanksgiving holiday break occurred for a chunk of last week.
There were three moves that resulted in the entire group of sixth, seventh and eighth grade West Middle School students moving to online instruction.
First, the district on Nov. 6 announced two class sections at West Middle School, located at 3301 W. 19th St., had been moved online. A few days later, district officials said "multiple individuals from one grade at West Middle School either tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms," so the decision was made to move the entire seventh grade class to online.
Then one day after that, district officials got clearance from the Iowa Department of Education for all WMS students to learn online. Superintendent Paul Gausman has routinely said teachers since summer have had training in online instruction for any shift to that method that may occur, and more than 2,000 pupils districtwide in summer signed up to take their fall semester all online.
District officials sought to support West Middle students with the learning shift, so there was a parent/guardian tutorial of the online learning experience on Nov. 13. DeGroot-Hammer said her son who is in seventh grade did sufficiently well with the days of online learning.
Mark Behrens Jr., the father of three WMS students, said, "I want them in school, absolutely ... Being with the teachers is a big deal."
Behrens said his children stayed in communication with their teachers, but a problem he noticed was the instructors were not technologically savvy. He added that while he gave considerable oversight, his children worked less hard at home, something Behrens said he heard from other parents.
In district schools, there is frequent cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs promoting social distancing, and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses. DeGroot-Hammer said her son, plus a daughter who attends West High School, have seen many students and staff not wearing masks.
"I have concerns, because the mask mandate is not being enforced everywhere ... My own children have concerns," DeGroot-Hammer said.
The key statistic local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. In late July, the Iowa Department of Education issued a directive that allowed school districts to ask permission to conduct all classes online for 14 days, if the two-week average of positive new tests is 15 percent or higher.
The Woodbury County positivity rate was 19 percent Monday, after being 22.9 percent on the day the online move was announced.
DeGroot-Hammer also predicted "we will see another (virus) surge in two or three weeks," since she thinks that many families who got together for the holiday could add to coronavirus spread.
Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett, who has four times in meetings pushed for a change to online learning for the whole district, was warily eyeing the Monday shift at West Middle.
"This is a pandemic and should be viewed as such. I would rather err in the side of caution than to place students, teachers and staff in harm's way. Optimal learning cannot take place when students and teachers are in fear for their lives," Scarlett said.
In the last school board meeting on Nov. 23, board members voted against moving to a combination of online and in-person learning for six weeks into January to the time of the second semester.
