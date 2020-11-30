After coronavirus shift, in-school instruction resumes at West MIddle School in Sioux City

"The safest would be virtual," DeGroot-Hammer said, but she added there are benefits to learning directly in front of a teacher, so hybrid is best in her view.

As of Monday, there have been more than 10,300 positive coronavirus cases this year in Woodbury County, or 1,500 more than when the West Middle instruction change was announced. A total of 130 county residents have died from COVID-19, including 14 in just the last four days.

Beginning in mid-September, for about eight weeks, there had been reports of positive coronavirus tests among district students and staff, but not enough to warrant closing down an entire school. Instead, some individual class sections in varying schools moved to online learning after weekly reports of virus totals, and overall more than 20 class sections have moved online.

But with rising virus numbers at West Middle, the most substantial Sioux City School District change this year in instruction was announced Nov. 14. The switch from in-school to online learning turned out to cover nine school days, since the Thanksgiving holiday break occurred for a chunk of last week.

There were three moves that resulted in the entire group of sixth, seventh and eighth grade West Middle School students moving to online instruction.