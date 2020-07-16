After switch, 3 Sioux City public high schools will hold July 25 graduations

SIOUX CITY -- Back on May 23, what were called virtual commencement ceremonies were released online for the three Sioux City School District high schools, but in-person ceremonies will now be held on July 25.
The look of high school graduations locally and nationally has been greatly altered in 2020, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
District Superintendent Paul Gausman announced after a survey of district patrons on whether to hold a more traditional graduation event, responses showed people see "the immense value and importance in recognizing our recent graduates in-person."
But rather than having all the graduates meet en masse in each of the three schools -- East, West and North -- "we will limit the number of students and guests gathered at any given time, by hosting several small group commencement spotlights throughout the day," Gausman said.
Each grouping will include up to 10 students to be recognized during a 10-minute, small-group commencement exercise, where health precautions will be taken. Each graduate, who will wear a cap and gown, can bring up to four guests.
Students must register by Sunday to participate in the events. Then by July 22, a schedule will be released to let each graduate know the assigned commencement spotlight times.
North High will host commencement exercises from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., West High will take part from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., and East High will last from 6 to 9 p.m.
Each group of graduates will be briefly addressed by Gausman, Sioux City School Board President Jeremy Saint and a principal.
"Health and safety is a high priority during commencement exercises," Gausman said, so all graduates and guests are required to wear a mask when inside the high schools.
He said precautions will be taken to prevent cross-contamination and multiple touch points for graduation, and all graduates and guests must take their temperature before coming to the commencement exercise.
"Together, we can protect the health and well-being of staff, graduates, and guests while still making meaningful memories together," Gausman said.
Another large high school in the city, Bishop Heelan High School, held an outdoor graduation ceremony June 27 at Memorial Field.
Graduates were seated in the stadium stands six feet apart, which is the distancing benchmark recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Immediate family members and grandparents were seated on the field.
At the Woodbury Central High School graduation ceremony to be held Sunday, a maximum of eight family members will be able to attend.
"Each family group must sit together and practice social distancing from all other family groups," the WC plans say.
