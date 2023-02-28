BEATRICE -- A planned Ag Career Center at Southeast Community College will add education space on the Beatrice campus, but also include an indoor arena for the community.

Dean of Agriculture Jon Kisby said the project is expected to be finished in the next couple of years.

“We’re very excited about the potential of the project,” he said.

The approximately 100,000 square feet center will be divided into about 47,000 square feet for education and 53,000 for an indoor arena.

“We will be using the arena for community activities and education,” he said. “We will be able to offer rodeo activities, livestock shows and concerts. Events will be happening throughout the year.”

Total cost of the center is estimated to be around $24 million. Depending on the funding, the project can be built as one facility, or part of it can be built first.

“Currently we’re in a silent fundraiser phase and contacting potential donors who would like to see this project move forward,” he said. “We will open it to the public with a goal of 40% raised from private funds. The remainder will be financed.”

Kipsy said the timeline for the project has been affected by COVID. Planning, development and cost of construction have all been challenges.

“Optimistically, we’d like to see the building started this calendar year.”

While new programs are not being anticipated, there could be new course offerings for the 162 students enrolled in the ag program, according to Kisby.

“The project has potential to dramatically increase the number of students in the ag program,” he said.

The Ag Career Center will be built just south of Ag Hall on the Beatrice SCC campus. It will have access points and visibility from U.S. 136.

The farm building site will also be updated as part of the project.

“Most of the buildings were built in the early '80s and have served their useful life,” he said. “They will be replaced.”

