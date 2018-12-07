Try 1 month for 99¢

AKRON, Iowa -- A third attempt in three years to raise property taxes to fund upgrades to Akron-Westfield School District facilities go before voters on Tuesday.

Voters will consider a $6.9 million bond issue that would finance a new wing for industrial technology courses, a wellness and physical education wing, a substantial upgrading of the heating and air conditioning system, science classroom renovations, and a modernized entry system to improve security in the K-12 building in Akron.

The work is estimated to extend the life of the school by 30 years, according to a summary of the project.

The owner of a home with an assessed valuation of $100,000 would pay $139 more per year in property taxes if the referendum passes. Rural residents owning agricultural property would pay an average of an extra $2.79 per acre.

Under state law, the measure would require a 60 percent "super majority" to win approval. Two previous similar measures, in 2015 and 2016, failed after falling just short of that threshold.

In 2016, a $6.7 million bond issue won 55.8 percent of the vote. In the 2015 election, an even larger majority, 58 percent, supported a $6.7 million initiative.

On Tuesday, polls will be open at one location, the Akron Public Library, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The district includes the Akron and Westfield areas in western Plymouth County.

The Akron-Westfield vote is one of several school bond issue votes in Northwest Iowa on Tuesday. Others are in Sergeant Bluff-Luton ($62 million), Storm Lake ($29 million) and OABCIG ($16 million).

