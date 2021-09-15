Akron-Westfield voters pass $9 million school bond issue

AKRON, Iowa -- Voters in the Akron-Westfield school district on Tuesday approved a $9 million bond issue that will fund building renovations and improvements.
The vote received 64.8% approval, with 606 votes in favor and 329 votes opposed, exceeding the 60% threshold needed to pass.
Funds will improve several areas of the K-12 building in Akron. Renovations and improvements are planned for science and art classrooms, the school's media center, career tech center and locker rooms. Security will be enhanced at the school's entrance, and the building's air quality and ventilation systems will be updated.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
