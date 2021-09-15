 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akron-Westfield voters pass $9 million school bond issue
0 Comments

Akron-Westfield voters pass $9 million school bond issue

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Akron-Westfield logo

AKRON, Iowa -- Voters in the Akron-Westfield school district on Tuesday approved a $9 million bond issue that will fund building renovations and improvements.

The vote received 64.8% approval, with 606 votes in favor and 329 votes opposed, exceeding the 60% threshold needed to pass.

Funds will improve several areas of the K-12 building in Akron. Renovations and improvements are planned for science and art classrooms, the school's media center, career tech center and locker rooms. Security will be enhanced at the school's entrance, and the building's air quality and ventilation systems will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden 'has complete confidence' in Milley

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News