SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community School District Board Director Perla Alarcon-Flory will be moving to Northwest Arkansas in July due to the closure of the local Tyson corporate office.

Alarcon-Flory officially announced the move Thursday. On May 23 the school district announced Alarcon-Flory's intention to leave, but no official comment was made by her.

Alarcon-Flory's husband, Nathan Flory, worked in the Dakota Dunes Tyson Foods corporate office. In October 2022 Tyson Foods announced its plan to close the Dakota Dunes office and move the employees to the meat company’s world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.

All of the approximately 500 employees in Dakota Dunes were eligible for assistance to relocate to Northwest Arkansas, which was expected to begin early this year.

"He has always supported me with my goals and dreams, starting my business, running for office and fulfilling my duties as elected official… it is my turn to support him in his career," Alarcon-Flory said.

In November, Alarcon-Flory was elected to her third term as a school board member, the only incumbent running at that time.

The potential of her absence was made public on Feb. 27 during a public school board meeting. At the time, she said there was no information other than she was hopeful she would be staying in the community and would keep everyone updated.

Alarcon-Flory has been directly involved with the district for more than 13 years. She has lived in Sioux City for 22 years. She is the owner of Perla Alarcon-Flory LLC Language Services. Originally from Guerrero, Mexico, she has a degree in international relations.

She has two children in the Sioux City schools and one who graduated.

"It has been my privilege to serve our community for the past 10 years and work alongside so many incredible people who have positively impacted our future – past, current, and upcoming students in the Sioux City Community School District," Alarcon-Flory said in a news release.

Iowa statutes and district policy requires that the board take action on filling a vacant board member position whenever a board member resigns or leaves the district, according to a district news release. The board is also required to fill the vacancy by appointment within 30 days after the vacancy occurs.

Alarcon-Flory said she hoped the board would select "the right person" to take over her seat through November 2025, the end of her term.

The board is allowed to appoint an individual to the board within the 30 day window, but that individual will only serve until November of this year, said Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill.

Gill said that seat will then be up for election in November, and voters will choose who takes over the remaining two years of the term.

"I would encourage anyone who has a drive to make a difference and a passion for students to consider serving on the school board," Alarcon-Flory said in a news release. "Being a part of a team – a board – that has the capacity to shape the future for our students has been an absolute honor."

Once a date for the vacancy has been identified and confirmed, the school board will publish notice of the Board's intent to fill the vacancy, according to a news release.

Most recently, the Board of Directors appointed Bernie Scolaro to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Dr. Juline Albert. Scolaro was sworn in on Aug. 26, 2022.

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Scolaro and Alarcon-Flory.