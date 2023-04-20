SIOUX CITY — Albert Mosley was inaugurated as Morningside University's 13th president on Thursday.

Past and present colleagues of Mosley's spoke at the event, praising him for his leadership style and experience while congratulating him on the presidency selection.

Mosley was selected in December 2021 and officially took office on July 1, 2022. He has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, healthcare and nonprofit settings.

"Thank you so much for entrusting me with the joyous and solemn responsibility of further advancing our mission,” Mosley said.

Dr. Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, Inc., speaks during the inauguration of Dr. Albert Mosley, the new president of Morningside University.

Mosley said while the ceremony appeared to be about him, it was more about Morningside University. He said it is a time for the university to recommit to its foundational values and look into the future. The theme of the event was “purpose, pride and promise.”

Mosley was chosen to replace John Reynders, who served as Morningside's president for 23 years. Reynders, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness, sent a statement honoring Mosley.

"Leading a university in these challenging times is no small feat, filled with frustrations, surprises, joys and sorrows, often before noon," Reynders said.

He said despite the challenges, Morningside has an amazing board, alumni base, Siouxland community, student body, faculty and staff.

"Enjoy this day, you have certainly earned this honor," Reynders said. "Robin and I wish you every success, go with Godspeed, and as I said at the end of countless meetings at Morningside, 'don't screw up,'" he said.

Dr. Albert Mosley, left, the new president of Morningside University, greets his former boss Dr. Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Mosley quoted an old proverb stating, “I am sitting in the shade of trees I did not plant” and said the proverb implies “It is now my responsibility to ensure that those who follow me, will enjoy the shade of trees that I plant in this place.”

He thanked the board of directors, students, staff and faculty for welcoming him with a warm embrace.

Morningside Board of Directors Chair Esther Mackintosh conducted the Investiture ceremony, honoring Mosley with the presidential medallion.

Craig Struve, former chair of the Morningside board of directors and chair of the presidential search community made the official presentation of the candidate.

"Dr. Mosley is a charismatic leader who has embodied throughout his career the passion for ethical leadership and civic responsibility," he said. "These are central to Morningside's mission and culture."

Dr. Esther Mackintosh, chair of the Board of Directors enacts the investiture with the sign of office to Dr. Albert Mosley, the new president of Morningside University.

Individuals from both the Morningside University community and the global higher education community spoke during the ceremony about Mosley's past and future. Presidents of Briar Cliff University, St. Luke's College, Africa University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Virginia Union University, and more spoke at the event. Most of those who spoke have worked with Mosley, either in the past or in the present.

Innovation, consistency, tenacity, inventiveness, positive outlook, and forward-thinking were some of the common sentiments his colleagues praised him for.

Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, was the keynote speaker.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, was a private, nonprofit, six-hospital system in Memphis, Tennessee. Mosley worked there before Morningside as the senior vice president and chief mission integration officer.

The full inauguration ceremony can be viewed on Morningside University's YouTube page.