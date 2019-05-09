SIOUX CITY -- May 25 will be a busy day at the downtown Tyson Events Center, as the graduation ceremonies for all three city public high schools will be held over several hours.
A Sioux City School District release on Thursday said the graduations will be held over about an eight-hour period, when nearly 900 students will get diplomas.
North High School will hold the first ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by West High School at 2:30 p.m., then East High School at 6 p.m.
The doors open to the public one hour before each ceremony.
It's the third straight year that graduations for the three public Sioux City high schools will take place the same day, after years of ceremonies on three different weekend nights.
Due to recent security-related changes at the Tyson Events Center, all patrons of the graduation ceremonies will be required to pass through metal detectors upon entry into the event.
District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo reminded attendees of Tyson guidelines to keep a respectful atmosphere, which includes a prohibition on such items as cow bells, air horns, silly string, posters and laser devices.
Mayo said a recessional will be held after each ceremony to guide people to a specified location to gather for photos.