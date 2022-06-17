AltEn research team shares preliminary findings, promises further study

MEAD — Most of the residents of Mead and the surrounding area have heard about AltEn and the environmental crisis created there.

Of the few hundred people who responded to a survey from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, 80% said they had heard about the plant being the source of a cocktail of pesticides that has spilled into the surrounding countryside.

But to Jesse Bell, the director of the Water, Climate and Health Program at UNMC, the next data point — even at a preliminary stage — is even more alarming.

Three-quarters of the survey respondents (38% of the 977 people sent a survey returned it) said they are worried about how AltEn might impact their lives.

“You can tell people are very concerned about cleanup of the site,” Bell said. “They are concerned about the potential exposures they are facing because of that, the smells and all that other stuff.”

The ethanol plant in the Saunders County village of nearly 600 people generated national and international headlines for its unusual biofuel production method, which was noticed by the nauseous odor it emitted.

Instead of field corn — the feedstock used by nearly every other ethanol plant — AltEn used seeds treated with pesticides. While the smell was what most noticed, it was the toxic solid and liquid byproducts that leached into the environment that has drawn the most concern.

AltEn was forced to shut down in February 2021 after accruing a series of violations from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

A study of the effects of widespread pesticide contamination started shortly after, led by researchers at UNL, UNMC and Creighton University.

On Thursday, in front of a few dozen area residents and the media at the Mead Firehall, the team presented the preliminary results of its 2021 campaign sampling air, soil, surface and groundwater, as well as wildlife and pollinators.

Those efforts are going to continue for the next year after the Legislature appropriated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help keep the army of researchers scouring the countryside around Mead for evidence of lingering pesticides.

Liz VanWormer, the director of the One Health initiative at UNL, said students are continuing to collect bullfrogs and other amphibian species, as well as return to the nests of redwing blackbirds plotted on a grid last summer.

Samples from 83 tadpoles collected from bodies of water downstream from AltEn, as well as 145 eggs captured from nests along waterways and other areas near the plant, are being analyzed by the U.S. Geological Survey for pesticide residues.

Students are also spending the summer looking at freshwater mussels and have plans to study nematodes in the soil, VanWormer said.

The results will be examined alongside the human health sampling as part of a holistic approach to investigating the long-term impacts created by AltEn.

“A lot of times people and animals and plants have been treated separately,” VanWormer said. “I think one of the really unique characteristics of the response here is we’re trying to make it more integrated.

“We’re trying to talk across the environmental and animal and human sampling to learn from pulling the data together.”

Eleanor Rogan of UNMC, who is leading the team of researchers, said pesticides found in high concentrations at the plant have been measured in air samples taken at Mead, including inside a home was studied.

The concentrations found were 10 to 100 times lower than the levels deemed dangerous by the Environmental Protection Agency, Rogan warned, but merit further study to determine if they are the result of living in an agricultural community or spread from AltEn.

The team assured those in attendance they intend to keep investigating the site and its surroundings, and to share those results with Mead and the residents of Saunders County.

Dr. Ali Khan, the dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health, said many on the research team donated their time and efforts to get the study off the ground, but plan to continue in the long term.

“This is about our communities and how we are responsible to our communities and you,” Khan said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0