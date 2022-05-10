Angela Bemus recommended for next associate superintendent by Earleywine

SIOUX CITY -- Angela Bemus has been suggested to fill the associate superintendent position by Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine.

Bemus is currently serving as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment in the district.

Current Associate Superintendent Kim Buryanek is taking a position as the administrator of the Pre-K-12 Division at the Iowa Department of Education.

Board President Dan Greenwell read a letter from Earleywine recommending Bemus to the school board members on Monday evening.

Earleywine said he met with each person who expressed interest in the position, and said many were part of the district administration.

"As key members of the administrative team I will need to rely on their knowledge and expertise associated with their current role and related responsibilities," he said.

Her appointment is pending approval by the board and her securing a superintendent license.

Earleywine was appointed as interim superintendent on April 25 and at the time, the board discussed the process of appointing a new associate superintendent, which Earleywine would lead.

During the April conversation, Earleywine said he did not yet know who should fill the associate superintendent position.

"At 10,000 feet, maybe it should be Angela Bemus, but I'm not here to make a recommendation tonight," he said.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 1 Angry 2

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.