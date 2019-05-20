SIOUX CITY -- An arbitrator has ordered the Sioux City school district to revise classroom schedules for the 2019-20 school year to give more teachers morning and afternoon breaks.
District administrators and the teachers union face an Aug. 1 deadline to negotiate a schedule allowing middle and high school teachers to take 10-minute breaks in the morning and afternoon at least four days a week.
Currently, teachers for grades K-5 receive the two breaks, a practice that dates back at least 20 years, said Brenda Zahner, a leader of the Sioux City Education Association, which has more than 900 members. When the district approved the SCEA contract for the 2018-19 year last spring, language governing working conditions was changed so the breaks also would apply to other groups of teachers.
"The language is the same, what changes is the grade levels it effects," Zahner said.
The breaks weren't put into practice, however. So, in December 2018 the SCEA filed a grievance with the Iowa Public Employment Relations Board. In a May 15 decision, an arbitrator sided with the union and ordered the two sides to reach an agreement by Aug. 1. In the meantime, all master schedules for instructions, which covers teaching assignments, duties and student schedules, have been put on hold.
District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said schedule changes are being evaluated for teachers in grades 6-12 to provide the breaks.
"This will include a slight schedule change for teachers at the secondary level. Student recess has traditionally allowed such breaks in the elementary schedule," Mayo said.
"The Sioux City Community School District is committed to maintaining a positive work environment for all staff members. As we work through this process over the summer, staff are welcome to assist in formulating a plan of action by submitting ideas to SCEA building representatives."
Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association, said people may see the word "grievance," and think the two sides are at loggerheads. Instead, she said, "I am optimistic that we will be able to come to an agreement soon."