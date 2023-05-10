Fifty-eight students from Siouxland received recognition by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg for academic achievement.

The 21st annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony took place April 30 and recognized the students for their hard work.

Each Iowa high school was invited to select a senior student with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters, according to an Iowa Farm Bureau Federation news release.

“Ninety-nine percent of those recognized also participate in extra-curricular school activities, with more than 80 percent participating in at least one interscholastic sport, according to the news release. “ More than 65 percent of the group plan to continue their education in Iowa.”

Students in Siouxland who were recognized are:

Patrick Baughman, Sioux City West;

Anh Nguyen, Sioux City West;

Grace Nelson, Bishop Heelan;

Regan Herbst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton;

Lidya Tadesse, Sioux City East;

Kellen Vlahoulis, Sioux City East;

Joslyn Lilly, Sioux City North;

Michael Toben, Sioux City North;

Lily DeRoos, Siouxland Christian;

Paige Glackin, Woodbury Central;

Rachael Knecht, Lawton Bronson;

Trace Koedam, MOC-Floyd Valley;

William Hurst, Sioux Center;

Piper Ross, Boyden-Hull;

Faith Groeneweg, Rock Valley;

Shelby Andringa, Trinity Christian;

MyKayla Zylstra, Unity Christian;

Mia Danielson, West Sioux;

Hayden Van De Stroet, Western Christian;

Taylor Aldag, East Sac County;

Katelyn Johnson, Akron-Westfield;

Sophie Ruden, Gehlen Catholic;

Emily Bach, Hinton;

Brady Hirschman, Kingsley-Pierson;

Abigail Tilberg, Le Mars;

Michael Meis, Le Mars;

Jordyn Harpenau, Remsen St. Mary’s;

Jadyn Jensen, Sibley-Ocheyedan;

Elise Haack, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn;

Makayla Van Voorst, Sheldon;

Abby Stout, South O’Brien, Paullina;

Emily Kovarna, MVAOCOU;

Laura Heisterkamp, West Monona, Onawa;

Lawson Haveman, Westwood, Sloan;

Lance Nichols, Whiting;

Lilyann Downard, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids;

William Hellenga, George-Little Rock;

Randi Childress, West Lyon, Inwood;

Courtney Schmidt, OABCIG;

Jake Breyfogle, Ridge View;

Tyce Gunderson, Harris-Lake Park;

Connor Cunningham, Okoboji, Milford;

Jacob Cornwall, Spirit Lake;

Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, Westside;

Cole Miller, Boyer Valley, Dunlap;

Christian Schmadeke, Denison-Schleswig;

Jacob Bruck, Denison-Schleswig;

Sydney Stanley, Spencier;

Mary Matthiesen, Spencer;

Victoria Gustafson, Alta-Aurelia;

Morgan Goebel, Cherokee, Washington;

Kaden Neddermeyer, MMCRU;

Addisyn Goettsch, River Valley, Correctionville;

John Heitman, Storm Lake St. Mary’s;

Halle Laursen, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids;

Emma Erickson, Newell-Fonda;

Eh Hsee Blu Hsel, Storm Lake and;

Amy Slight, Storm Lake.

The statewide program, sponsored by the Iowa Governor’s Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and its title sponsor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF), honored 422 high school seniors from across Iowa.