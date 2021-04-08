Ashley O'Dell selected as South Sioux City Schools assistant superintendent

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Community School District has selected Ashley O'Dell as assistant superintendent.

O’Dell, who will start her new position on July 1, is currently principal at South Sioux City High School, a role she has held since 2018. A search for a new high school principal and transition plans are currently under development.

The assistant superintendent post has been vacant since Todd Strom was elevated to superintendent in January 2017.

“Ashley brings a significant amount of institutional and community knowledge with her to the position, as her life experiences, with the exception of her college years, have been and continue to be dedicated to succeeding and serving others as a loyal South Sioux City Cardinal,” Strom said.

O'Dell has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree in education from Wayne State College. She also completed her educational specialist degree in school administration and education leadership at Wayne State.