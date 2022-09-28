Auditor Rob Sand to visit Davenport Community School District

State Auditor Rob Sand will hand-deliver a pie to the Davenport Community School District leadership in recognition of the district's Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) award at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.
The presentation will take place in the Board Room, located on the second floor of the district's Achievement Service Center on 1702 N. Main St. in Davenport.
Davenport won the 2022 PIE award for "Largest Community School District." 121 school districts participated in the program in total.
"We very much appreciate this statewide recognition of leadership in innovation and efficiency," Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. "Our team continues to focus on growing excellence throughout the district."
Sand launched the PIE program in 2019 to encourage cost-cutting efforts and innovative ways to save public dollars within governmental entities--expanding to include school districts for the first time in 2021.
Participants were awarded points based on the number of cost-cutting measures each implemented throughout 2021. Examples include using energy-efficient technology, installing solar panels or using single-stream recycling.
As of Sept. 22 the district has a total negative balance of $12,940. This equates to 726 students with negative balances just 21 days into the school year. Prior to 2016, the district would average about $3,000 in negative balances...
Renner served for more than 23 years with the Naval Special Warfare Development Group, also known as SEAL Team Six. Before a keynote with the Rotary Club District Conference, he took time to speak with Bishop Heelan students.
The Sioux City School District is extending recruitment stipends that were implemented to attract employees during a teacher shortage. The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12.
The Sioux City district school board had its first public meeting with the superintendent search firm GR Recruiting on Tuesday. The meeting was an opportunity for the board to plan the search process timelines, public meetings and other search details.
Leeds students in Sioux City excitedly pulled carrots, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, and more from their garden on Tuesday. So far, the garden has produced more than 350 pounds of vegetables, to be used to cook meals for their November fall festival.
The midtown school, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets, replaced an aging school also named Hunt that stood roughly on the same spot. The new 265-student school, which has a large immigrant population, is 3x larger than the old Hunt.