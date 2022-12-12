Augustana alum Nelly Cheboi wins 2022 CNN Hero of the Year

An Augustana College graduate has become the second person with ties to the Quad-Cities to be named a "CNN Hero" and to collect the benefits that go with the distinction.

Alumnus Nelly Cheboi was named 2022 CNN Hero of the Year in a live program that aired Sunday, as online voters from across the globe selected her among this year's 10 nominees.

Originally from Mogotio, Kenya, Cheboi founded the non-profit TechLit Africa, which recycles computers and technology equipment to build computer labs for schools and students across rural Kenya. She graduated from Augustana in 2016 with her bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics and computer science.

As she looked into the crowd of what she called "powerful people" at the awards presentation, Cheboi said she was shocked to hear her name announced as the winner.

"I thought, 'There's no way I'm going to win. I'm just a little girl from Mogotio,'" she said. "It was just so wonderful."

This year's CNN Hero was revealed live during “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” hosted by Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa. Cheboi accepted the award alongside her mother, Christine. Quad-City-based Living Lands & Waters founder Chad Pregracke was named CNN Hero in 2013.

"My dear mom only made it through sixth grade; she can barely read and write," Cheboi said during her acceptance speech. "She has four daughters, and she worked really hard to educate us. Schools in Kenya are very expensive, so people were telling her 'You're so lucky you have girls. You don't have to worry about buying land for them, right? They can just get married.' But she really believed in educating us."

Cheboi said her mother spent four decades working roadside to fund her children's education. The two sang a song together on stage, which Cheboi said she grew up singing to her mom after she returned home from work, exhausted.

"... that says, 'My hands are so tiny, I cannot help you. But when I grow up, I'm going to show you the world,'" she said of the lyrics during her speech. "So right now, in front of the whole world, I sing to you, and I've shown you the world. CNN Heroes, you have made this happen."

Cheboi shared that her mother, still learning English, wasn't aware of the gravity of the award.

"When they announced it on CNN and she saw the picture of me, she was like, 'Wait, my daughter won.'" she said. "So, when she came to the stage and I sang that song, she understood that the whole world was watching; that this is a manifestation of what I was singing to her when I was young … that specific moment was when it dawned on her that this is a big deal. It was so beautiful."

Also during her speech, Cheboi noted though she didn't have much growing up, she's had many selfless people in her life, like her mother and partner Tyler Cinnamon — whom she called "the most talented software engineer."

She also thanked former Augustana president Steve Bahls and his wife, Jane, for their support during her college years and beyond.

"When I first came to America, I was so scared. I wasn't talking. I made myself small," she said. "But you (Bahls) took me in as a member of your family, hosted me. You helped me so much. When I started TechLit Africa, you were there to pick up the name."

Steve Bahls was "thrilled" to hear Cheboi announced as 2022 CNN Hero of the Year.

"When I first met Nelly 10 years ago when she was a first-year Augustana student, I was impressed with her determination to give back to her community," he said. "Not only has she given back, she is transforming the lives of thousands of young people in villages in Africa with skills that will release them from the grip of poverty. Her good work is only beginning."

Jane Bahls had high praise too, saying, "We're so proud of Nelly."

"This amazing young woman has a vision for how computer skills can provide economic opportunity for young people who had no opportunities," she said. "Nelly and her co-founder, Tyler Cinnamon, now have a team of energetic young adults helping them make this happen — for 4,000 Kenyan kids so far."

Jane also chairs the TechLit Africa board.

"TechLit Africa is on the verge of major expansion, and the publicity from her being named CNN Hero of the Year will really help with that," she said. "It's exciting for me to chair the board and be part of it all. It's personal for Steve and me, too, as Nelly and Tyler have become members of our family. They'll be here in Montana for our family Christmas."

Augustana's current president, Dr. Andrea Talentino, met Cheboi during a recent campus visit. She said what Cheboi has done with TechLit Africa is a "great story," speaking to the greater mission of the college and its community.

"It's not just a great global story; it's a story about the Quad-Cities and how this community helped to welcome a young woman from east Africa, sparked her dreams and equipped her for success," Talentino said. "Add in two Nobel prize winners, and it's remarkable to think of the ways Augustana and the Quad- Cities have served to launch people who go on to change the world."

As CNN Hero of the Year, Cheboi will receive $100,000 to expand her work. She and the other top CNN Hero nominees all received a $10,000 cash award and — for the first time — additional grants, organizational training and support from The Elevate Prize Foundation through its new partnership with CNN Heroes.

Cheboi will also be named an Elevate Prize winner, which includes a $300,000 grant and additional support worth $200,000 for TechLit Africa, which she hopes to expand to serve 100 Kenyan schools by next year.

In another new CNN Heroes partnership, Subaru pledged to match up to $50,000 in GoFundMe donations for TechLit Africa between now and Jan. 3, 2023. The campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cheboi-techlit-africa

