Author donates books, visits Irving Elementary

SIOUX CITY – A group of fourth grade students at Irving Dual Language Elementary School sat quietly as Author Ann Morris and School Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory read to them on Thursday.

“Being different does not mean you’re wrong,” Morris read. Alarcon-Flory then read the same line in the Spanish version of the book.

The book read by the pair titled “Everything Is Different,” is one of four books being donated to the Sioux City Community School district by Morris.

Alarcon-Flory said Morris has been her friend for 20 years and one day she received a call, Morris was going to send a few boxes of her bilingual books to the district.

“She sent me eight boxes of books,” Alarcon-Flory said.

Morris is an Iowa bilingual author with a variety of children's books. She tries to write things kids can relate to and learn from. She said most of her books have an adult family member who is patient and works with the child.

Morris said she had a surplus of books and her company gave her two options: recycle them or donate them.

“There was no choice for me, you don’t recycle books,” she said.