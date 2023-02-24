WAYNE, Neb. — Rising enrollment and an increasingly popular FFA program have Wayne Community Schools facilities bursting at the seams and in need of expansion.

This week, 3,348 registered voters in the school district were mailed a ballot that could be the solution to those issues. The school district is seeking voter approval of a $27.9 million bond issue that would provide funds for construction of a new elementary building to house the district's youngest students and an addition and other renovations at the high school.

"Really, the purpose of this project is to house our current students and deal with our capacity now and also be prepared for the future," school superintendent Mark Lenihan said.

Enrollment in preschool through 12th grade has climbed to 1,000 students, and the district has gained 66 students since classes began in August. With the city's aggressive approach to adding housing, Lenihan said he expects enrollment to continue to rise.

"We want to be ready for that growth," he said.

Completed ballots are due in the Wayne County Clerk's office by 5 p.m. March 14.

The major piece of the bond issue is a building referred to as the Early Learning Center, which would house preschool through second grade in a new school southwest of the junior/senior high school. Preschoolers now attend an off-campus building leased by the district. Kindergarten through second-grade classes would be moved from the current elementary school, which Lenihan said is at capacity, freeing up several classrooms.

An addition to the high school's east side would add seven classrooms, one of them a science lab. Current science classrooms and labs, which have not been updated since the building opened in 1967, also would be renovated and updated.

A new wrestling practice room would be built onto the existing strength and fitness building, making space available in the school for an expansion of the FFA/ag classroom and lab. Since it started six years ago, the FFA program now involves about 25% of junior high and high school students, and the program's current classroom and lab facilities have limited space.

The bond also calls for renovations and upgrades to the school's lecture hall/auditorium, paving of a gravel parking lot and security upgrades throughout the building, which includes the junior high addition that opened in 2012.

In total, the bond provides for the addition of 22 educational spaces that would allow the district to accommodate an enrollment of approximately 1,350 students.

"We're gaining a lot of classrooms," said Lenihan, in his 14th year as superintendent. "I'm excited about the classrooms because we really need that."

Financial figures included on the district's bond issue website show passage of the measure would add $129 in property taxes per $100,000 of residential valuation. Ag land with an assessed value of $1 million would see an $895 increase in property taxes.

If the bond passes, Lenihan said construction could possibly begin this fall.