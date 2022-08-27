Bernie Scolaro chosen to fill vacant Sioux City school board seat

SIOUX CITY -- Bernie Scolaro has been selected to fill the vacant Sioux City School Board position.

Scolaro will serve the remaining year of Julie Albert’s term. Albert resigned for personal reasons. Scolaro was chosen by the board in a 4 to 2 vote on Friday night with Perla Alarcon-Flory, Taylor Goodvin, Jan George and Monique Scarlett voting in favor of her in the final round of balloting.

Former school board member Flora Lee and Scolaro tied in the voting process four times in a 3-3 vote. George Michaelson and Board President Dan Greenwell voted for Lee in the final round.

Scolaro served as a school counselor at West High for 21 years and retired in May 2021, and is currently substituting with the district. She was also a Sioux City Education Association building representative for two years and the president of the SCEA for two years.

She said she applied for the open seat because of her passion for serving students and teachers.

A few areas of concern she previously outlined included the teacher shortage, the state-level "attack" on public education, mental health, safety, diversity and continuing to address concerns from students, parents and teachers.

Scolaro was sworn in immediately. She thanked Lee and the other candidates for wanting to work on the board and in the district.

"I've always have been a voice, and advocate for students and teachers in this district ... and I'm anxious to be on the other side now," she said. "I've spoken to the school board, I've represented teachers, I've represented and supported my students and parents, but now it's being on the other side."

She said she looks forward to learning from her fellow board members and listening to the community.

Goodvin said he values former staff members on the board and wanted another former staffer to serve.

Greenwell said both Scolaro and Lee were good candidates. He said he has worked with Scolaro for years and considers her a great communicator and team player.

"I'm looking forward to serving with her and congratulate her," he said.

The seven candidates included former Sioux City School board member Flora Lee, former school board candidates Chad Krastel and Joshua Potter, former educator and district counselor Scolaro and community members Maria Rundquist, Eric Boe and Brian Miller.

Greenwell previously said the candidates all had a wealth of experience, with a passion for service on the board.

If the board had been unable to reach a consensus on a candidate, a special election would have been called to fill the position. According to Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill, a special election would have cost the school district around $20,000 - $25,000.