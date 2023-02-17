Bettendorf High School's winter pep assembly last Friday spurred controversy among some who allege it was a "gay promotion" that exposed students to "offensive" behavior.

This comes alongside a series of Facebook posts condemning the rally by a district grandparent. One such post featured a photo of a student at the pep rally with the caption "Drag queens, queers … pep morale assembly required attendance today At Bettendorf High School."

The person in the photo? Not a drag queen, but 16-year-old Bettendorf student Myles Malloy.

The photo of Malloy, who identifies as gender-fluid, gay and accepts any pronouns (prefers her), was taken after her Bettendorf High peers voted her as one of the junior class winners for the "Formal Friday" themed dress-up contest. She wore a formal, floral blouse with open-shoulder cutouts for the contest.

"They announced the different categories, like freshman, junior, etc., and had the audience clap to determine the winners," Malloy said. "When they called the juniors, I took off the sweater I had on to reveal what I had on underneath, and that's basically how that went down."

Like the pep assembly, Formal Friday was organized and promoted by student council at the end of the school's Valentine's Day-themed spirit week, "Spread the Love Week."

According to school administration, the assembly's chief purpose was to recognize winter sports athletes but also featured band and show choir performances and an obstacle course.

"Attendance at the pep assembly was required, as it was still a part of the school day," school leaders wrote in an email.

Malloy said there was no mention of anything LGBTQ-related at the assembly. She wasn't aware of the social media buzz around her photo until being called into the school counselor's office Monday.

"They just checked in on me and was making sure I was OK," she said, later adding that she's seen support from many students, along with district parents, faculty and administration.

"To hear the response of people telling me they agree with me and they have my back, it's really affirming," she said.

The floral blouse worn Friday wasn't atypical for the 16-year-old.

"It's not like I don't dress this way at school; I wear feminine clothing all the time … My outfit would never have been an issue if I was a biological woman. Their whole issue is that I'm queer, that I'm a male wearing it," Malloy said. "It's 2023. It's about time to really grow up. The fact that I'm being harassed by grown adults; I find it really immature."

Malloy's stepfather, John Bloomquist, had a similar reaction.

"It's 2023, and people that aren't going to accept people for who they are, they obviously have an issue with themselves," he said.

Michelle Bloomquist, Malloy's mother, had some words as well.

"There are 40-to-50-year-olds attacking a 16-year-old, for what?" she asked. "Because he doesn't look like you or act like you?"

Malloy felt that many "twisted" her photo and outfit to misconstrue the event, "... in a way where they can flash in your face that 'gay people are pushing their ideas, morals and beliefs down your throat,' and it's really annoying," she said. "At the end of the day, it's what they do all the time, so it's not really surprising. It's funny how some claim that I'm sexualizing kids, because them saying that is literally sexualizing me."

Bloomquist said LGBTQ+ inclusion has been a contentious topic among some district parents and community members, especially since the high school's Gender and Sexualities Alliance club has grown in recent years.

"Because you're either on one side or the other side. Then there's the ones that don't care either way," she said. "I will say, when he first was thinking this (exploring gender fluidity), I was against it. Then I was like, 'OK, well, as long as he's happy, healthy, emotionally and physically safe, that's not my place to judge.'

"They're not here, like, pushing their views on you. They're expressing themselves."

She hasn't run into too many others who do not respect her gender identity at school, but Malloy and her mother said middle school was a different story.

"The support he's (Myles) had from some teachers, it's amazing," Bloomquist said. "The support he's had from other teachers, it's heartbreaking."

Initially exploring her sexuality and gender expression in eighth grade, Malloy said, ninth grade is when it became more prominent.

"I really just delved into my identity more. I started wearing makeup and expressing myself, getting into fashion and that stuff," she said, adding the topic of her gender identity often doesn't come up at school. "Of course, when I started going to Bettendorf, some people didn't expect to see a man wearing a crop top ... but I think it's opened people's eyes to be more accepting."

For other students exploring LBGTQ+ identities, Malloy urges them not to let the fear of others "bashing you down" stop them.

"There are way more people who are going to support you, help you through these times and help you find out who you are — even while people are trying to bring you down," she said.

At school, Malloy is a member of the marching band and plans to help with makeup for Bettendorf's spring production of "The Addams Family."