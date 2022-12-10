Bettendorf schools to host community "Listening & Learning" forum for district facilities planning

The Bettendorf Community School District will host a community "Listening & Learning" forum on Monday, Dec. 12, to walk district parents and community members through its facilities master planning progress.

The forum will take place at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road. Tours of the middle school will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by presentations and an engagement session until 8 p.m.

A board-appointed committee of district parents, staff and community members has worked on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs and plan for the future of Bettendorf schools. District administration and OPN Architects will offer a series of 15-minute presentations about the process overview, existing facilities, master planning options and financing facility projects with hopes of gathering input and insights.

