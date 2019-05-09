SIOUX CITY -- In his first year of college in Chicago, Bill Deeds dropped out after half a semester, and returned to his home state of Kansas.
Deeds started working in a hospital kitchen, trying to figure out his next step. Later that year he restarted his quest for a degree by attending Wichita State University, and since that time the vast majority of his life has been spent on college or university campuses, as a student, professor or administrator.
"I made the right decision," Deeds, 68, said at the beginning of May, which marks his last month of a 19-year career as an administrator at Morningside College in Sioux City.
On Saturday, Deeds will receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Morningside at the undergraduate commencement ceremony. He also will deliver the commencement address, which seems only right, since Deeds for years has been the college official in charge of planning the commencement activities, such as a run-through practice on Thursday.
Deeds said having an outdoor graduation was one of the initial changes he made after landing at Morningside in 2000. It is something students enjoy and which family members like watching on the campus green space.
He's also proud of being a key person working with Morningside College President John Reynders at a time when enrollment was lagging below 1,000, so drawing more students and settling on the right direction was paramount.
Now, 85 percent of the Morningside student body comes from a 150-mile radius of Sioux City. Deeds loves attending Morningside student play performances and the sports of football and basketball, which are squads that have won national titles over the last 15 years.
In his job as Provost, and formerly as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the College, he worked in the administrative layer between Reynders and faculty and staff.
"I am a workaholic. I will acknowledge that. You have to know when to be able to advocate and when to listen," Deeds said in assessing his skills.
"You can't have too big an ego. You have to compromise. I can generate all kinds of wonderful ideas, and people are gonna want to tweak them. You've got to accept that, if you want to get things done."
Reynders said Deeds has been instrumental in many programs on campus. He said those include the Palmer Student Research Symposium, Walker Faculty Excellence Awards, Summer Undergraduate Research program and the addition of the Applied Agricultural and Food Studies program.
"I contend that in the 125-year history of Morningside College there has never been a more effective leader than Bill in the role of chief academic officer," Reynders said.
"He cares deeply about our students and their educational journey through Morningside. He also cares deeply about every single member of our faculty and staff. Over the years, I have been touched by the quiet and gracious way Bill goes out of his way to help others."
After getting three degrees over the 1970s decade in the psychology-related field from Wichita State and Kansas State University, Deeds in 1979 began work for the U.S. Army Research Institute as a research psychologist.
He found that to be "a really fascinating job," but more importantly to his subsequent life, it led to getting a part-time teaching job at nearby Marymount University in Virginia. That led to his first full-time college position, at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he was a psychology professor and eventually academic dean from 1981 to 2000.
In the late 1990s, Deeds began pondering academic posts in the Midwest, since his wife, Pamla, is a native of Creston, Iowa. A friend told him about Morningside, and Deeds wasn't so sure, until he met Reynders, who "impressed the hell out of me."
His third interview in the process resulted in Deeds coming to the Sioux City campus. He specifically remembers enjoying the "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum" theatrical production that evening, and knew he'd feel good about working for Morningside.
Deeds said Reynders was known for being astute about college finances and boosting enrollment, so his job to augment Reynders involved working the academics side, including deciding which majors would be promoted.
Initially, personnel cuts were needed, since 79 faculty positions were too many for 780 students, and that made Deeds something of a Grim Reaper.
"We were overstaffed. The first thing we had to do was right-size the faculty. I would walk around campus, and no one would look me in the eye," Deeds recalled.
Boosted by facility changes such as a new residence hall and a library makeover, which includes a Starbucks coffee bar, enrollment growth began by 2004. It now sits at 1,300, and staffing is back to the 79 total. He said Morningside is well-situated as a pre-professional private college with a strong liberal arts focus.
"The thing I'm proudest of is the people we've added. We have built a wonderful faculty," Deeds said.
He began thinking of retirement about two years ago, and his wife's health concerns moved him to finally make that move.
May 31 looms as Deeds' final day, and he admits retirement will immediately change his outlook, gleaned over decades in higher education.
"It is hard -- higher education, for these types of positions, you are looking five years out," he said. "There isn't 'a five or 10 years' for me."