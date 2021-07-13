Bishop Heelan appoints Jay Wright and Andy Foster as co-athletic directors

SIOUX CITY — Jay Wright and Andy Foster last week reunited once again at Bishop Heelan High School.
However, it’s not from a basketball standpoint. The two head basketball coaches are also now the co-athletic directors at the Sioux City Catholic school.
Foster and Wright were named Thursday as the co-ADs.
“We really wanted to empower both Jay and Andy, and part of what we want to do is be creative going forward,” Heelan president John Flanery said. “We want to get the most out of everything that we can, and we want to get more students involved in athletics, and get more kids into our weight room. We want them to challenge us to be better.”
The responsibilities of the co-ADs will be as follows: schedule all high school athletic contests for 19 boys and girls sports; ensure officials are scheduled; line up team transportation, recruit, supervise and evaluate all coaches; work on Gold Club support, special events and more.
On top of that, the two men will continue their coaching duties. Foster is also the head golf coach at Heelan for the boys and girls programs.
Foster isn’t new to the sports administration world.
He has been an assistant athletic director for 14 years. He joined the Heelan staff in 2005 as a health and physical education instructor.
Foster is from Caledonia, Minn., and played under Don Meyer at Northern State.
Wright is quite familiar with the Heelan program, too.
Wright taught social studies before becoming the dean of students from 2008-2017. He was also the Iowa regional coordinator for TeamMates Mentoring, but now returns to help Foster as the co-AD.
The two got right to work last week. Both men were present at Friday’s recognition of the 2001 Heelan baseball team, which won a Class 3A championship.
Foster and Wright will fill the position previously filled by Anthony Elias. Elias’ last day was July 1, as he took a position at Presentation High School in California.
Elias, who came in August 2018, was good with the financial side of things, according to Flanery.
“We’ve really appreciated the work that Anthony has done, in particular, the financial work that he did,” Flanery said. “A lot of his strengths and skills were done behind the scenes, things that people may not have noticed right away. What he did behind closed doors with our budgeting. Coming in with that college perspective was great to have in the last three years. We’re going to miss him, but we’re very appreciative.”
Flanery also pointed out how much he saw Elias serving as a mentor to coaches, whether it was former girls coach Darron Koolstra or a young coach like volleyball coach Lauren Brobst.
Elias was willing to lend a helping hand or an extra set of ears to the coaches.
“Whether they were verteran or new, he certainly had a way of being there for them,” Flanery said. “So, he really was a good friend to all of our coaches as well.
“He has a good pulse on our kids, too,” Flanery said. “He used to spend a lot of time talking to the kids and acting as a mentor. He knew what would be a good match in terms of finding the right coach.”
The Crusaders are nearly done with the school year athletically.
The softball team was eliminated in the first round of regionals to Okoboji, and the baseball team starts its playoff run Friday against Sioux Center.
There has been some success. The Crusaders' girls soccer team qualified for the state tournament.
Heelan sent a few athletes to the state track meet, too.