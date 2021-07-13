Bishop Heelan appoints Jay Wright and Andy Foster as co-athletic directors

Foster is from Caledonia, Minn., and played under Don Meyer at Northern State.

Wright is quite familiar with the Heelan program, too.

Wright taught social studies before becoming the dean of students from 2008-2017. He was also the Iowa regional coordinator for TeamMates Mentoring, but now returns to help Foster as the co-AD.

The two got right to work last week. Both men were present at Friday’s recognition of the 2001 Heelan baseball team, which won a Class 3A championship.

Foster and Wright will fill the position previously filled by Anthony Elias. Elias’ last day was July 1, as he took a position at Presentation High School in California.

Elias, who came in August 2018, was good with the financial side of things, according to Flanery.

“We’ve really appreciated the work that Anthony has done, in particular, the financial work that he did,” Flanery said. “A lot of his strengths and skills were done behind the scenes, things that people may not have noticed right away. What he did behind closed doors with our budgeting. Coming in with that college perspective was great to have in the last three years. We’re going to miss him, but we’re very appreciative.”