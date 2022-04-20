Bishop Heelan breaks yearly auction records

SIOUX CITY -- The “Field of Dreams” Heelan Auction broke all records in its 43-year history – raising over $727,000 and attracting over 650 guests to support Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

Held April 6, this was the second time the fundraiser was held in the new high school fieldhouse.

More than $82,000 was raised to fund the Fund-A-Cause for the Heelan CYO locker room.

Brendan and Martha Burchard, fixtures in the Heelan family for more than 50 years, were awarded the prestigious honor of “Crusaders of the Year.” Burchard, a 1960 grad, will retire this May, capping 53 years of teaching at Bishop Heelan High School. Martha is retired from 42 years with Mercy Medical Center and continues to serve the community as a volunteer for Catholic entities.

A "Distinguished Volunteer" award was presented to Jeremey Malenosky, a Heelan parent and best known as the long-time leader of “Duct Tape Dads” for Heelan’s Show Choirs. He also has helped set up the Heelan Madrigal, the All School Mass, Heelan Auction and more.

“This was a ‘wow’ community event for our Bishop Heelan family,” said John Flanery, BHCS president. “The pride in our school system has been reflected by wonderful support from our chair couples, volunteers, donors, businesses, alumni and parents. Everyone loved the Field of Dreams theme. Is this heaven? Our Heelan Auction was truly heavenly this year.”

The Heelan Auction is the only annual fundraising event that supports the Bishop Heelan School System which includes four elementary schools and the high school.

The 2022 Heelan Auction chair couples were: Kris and Angie Aldrich, Brad and Jean Mollet, Chris and Cathleen McGowan, Josh and Jenny Nichols and John and Lisa Tritz.

