SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School is celebrating the 2019 homecoming week through Saturday.
The homecoming coronation and parade took place midday Friday. The homecoming court included Queen Adeline Bogenrief, daughter of Chris and Joy Bogenrief, and King Max Venne, son of Steve Venne and Beth Venne.
The homecoming football game at 7 p.m. Friday involves the Crusaders hosting Denison at Memorial Field.
The homecoming dance will take place the Sioux City Convention Center at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Heelan queen candidates were Amber Aesoph, daughter of Jess and Dawn Aesoph, Holy Cross Parish; Sarah Beumler, daughter of John and Allison Beumler, Sacred Heart Parish; Jenna Rethman, daughter of Tom and Michelle Rethman, Sacred Heart Parish; and Ji-Yun Park, daughter of Hyun-Kee Park and Hee-Jung Kim of Seoul, South Korea.
King candidates were Cade Block, son of Craig and Terri Block, Sacred Heart Parish; Brant Hogue, son of Butch and Rita Hogue, Peace Reformed Church; Ryan Dougherty, son of Marty and Laurie Dougherty, Holy Cross Parish; and Isaac Roerig, son of Todd and Susan Roerig, Mater Dei Parish.