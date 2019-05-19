SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School on Sunday graduated a class of 119 students in a ceremony at the Orpheum Theatre. Three of those students are the Courtney triplets -- Ashley Rose, Bailey Iris and Brianna Michelle.
The Courtneys, who jointly celebrated their 18th birthday last Wednesday, are all heading to Morningside College in the fall.
Bailey said she was "relieved" to be done with high school, while Ashley said she feels "accomplished." Choosing their own classes and direction of study in college is something the three agree they're excited about.
Brianna and Bailey both plan to go into nursing, while Ashley plans to go into elementary education. Nursing appealed to Brianna, the outgoing one, because she likes volunteering; Bailey, the quiet one, became interested in nursing after an anatomy and physiology class; Ashley's sisters joked that she enjoys "bossing people around," which is why she wants to become a teacher.
Her sisters' commentary aside, Ashley -- described by Bailey and Brianna as the "loud" one -- said she likes "helping kids, teaching them different things, to learn."
The trio will see a lot of each other in college -- they'll be in the same buildings for classes, plus they'll stay together in the same three-person dorm room. So, for now, they'll remain about as close as they were in high school.
"We're our own people, but friend-group wise, we've all been together," Ashley said.
The group isn't sure whether they're going to leave Sioux City after they graduate from Morningside. Both Brianna and Bailey said they would like to leave, but they aren't sure yet if they're up to it.
"I don't know, our family's all here, so I would more lean towards staying here," Ashley said.