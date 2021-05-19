Bishop Heelan graduation set for May 23

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan Catholic High School will graduate a senior class of 94 in a commencement ceremony Sunday.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre.

Co-Valedictorians Mary Catherine Fitzsimmons and Avery Nelson will formally address the class of 2021. Student Council President Bereket Ware will lead his class in the Prayer to St. Francis, and senior vocalist Nancy Hochderffer will sing the Ave Maria.

The ceremony will include Bishop R. Walker Nickless, Bishop Heelan Schools President Dr. John Flanery, Bishop Heelan High School’s Principal Christian Bork, Dean of Students Ben Mohning and the Rev. Shane Deman.

Flanery and Bishop Nickless will both address the graduates and guests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0