SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools is holding events for families interested in utilizing the new Students First Educational Savings Accounts and sending their kids to a private school.

The events will allow parents to learn more about Educational Savings Accounts and get assistance in filling out an application.

“We’re going to help them through the process because it’s new to them and it’s new to us,” said Bishop Heelan Director of Enrollment Laurie Dougherty.

The state-funded private school financial assistance program was signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in January. It allows parents to enroll their children in accredited non-public schools and receive an amount equal to the per-pupil funding allocated to public school districts for each eligible child.

Since the program was signed into law, Dougherty said she has spoken to numerous interested families, sometimes as many as 15 families a day.

“This is really a wonderful opportunity for a lot of families that need another option,” she said. She added that, in her opinion, the state is obligated to educate children, but how that happens should be up to the families.

Dougherty said Bishop Heelan schools have room in every classroom and will be accepting students on a first come, first served basis. She estimates the district will receive around 150-170 new students.

“Who knows what’s going to happen? We could end up with more, we could end up with less,” she said.

John Flanery, Bishop Heelan president, said there is a misconception that all families who send their kids to private schools are well-to-do. He said Bishop Heelan has families on tuition assistance, and who work two or three jobs to be able to send their kids to private school.

He said the ESA is less about recruiting new students, and more about helping current families that have been sacrificing to send their kids to the schools.

“This ESA will enable them to be able to breathe a little bit,” he said.

Around 400 existing Bishop Heelan families will qualify for the program -- around 20 percent of the student population -- but Dougherty said a bulk of the people reaching out to her are new families.

For the 2023-24 school year, parents and guardians will receive $7,635. Half of the money will be available to pay tuition and approved expenses for the fall semester and the remaining half will be available for the spring semester.

Bishop Heelan’s high school 2023-24 full cost will be $9,900, so with the ESA parents would pay $2,265 out of pocket. That amount is payable over 10 months starting in August, Dougherty said.

Bishop Heelan’s high school 2022-23 full cost was $9,200, Dougherty said. The increase was not due to the Educational Savings Accounts and would have happened whether or not the legislation passed, she said. The tuition increase, she added, was largely due to recruiting and retaining teachers.

“This year we’re giving a 10 percent raise to all of our faculty,” Dougherty said. “In our 74-year history we have never given more than 2 percent, so this has been really wonderful.”

Families at Bishop Heelan pay a variety of different tuition rates, depending on the level of assistance they need, Dougherty said. Around 25 percent of families require significant assistance and around 50 percent require some assistance, she added.

Applications for Students First Education Savings Accounts will be accepted through June 30. Dougherty said if a family is even slightly interested in utilizing the program, they must apply by that date. They can choose to turn down the funding if they decided not to switch to a private school.

The application is easy, Dougherty said. Parents can stop by any of the events and fill out the application with help.

They don’t need to bring a W-2 or any other financial information; they just need to know their social security number, legal names of guardians and children, and proof of Iowa residents, she said. It is one application per family, regardless of how many students they have.

“I think it might be more challenging to get a Netflix account,” Dougherty said.

In 30 minutes, the family can find out if they qualify.

To qualify for the ESA you must:

- Be an Iowa resident;

- Be an incoming kindergartener or;

- Be a transfer student to the schools or;

- Have a family income below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.

At this point in the process, parents and guardians will not be asked to provide a name for an accredited private school. After applications are approved, they will be asked to supply that specific information starting July 15.

Dougherty said the Educational Savings Accounts are not a threat to the public schools. Roughly 4 percent of Iowa students attend private schools, she said.

Public schools will lose out on the per-pupil funding for any student who chooses to utilize the program, but they will get $1,200 in state funding for each student who leaves the public school system, money they wouldn’t have otherwise gotten if a student left for a different school.

The money being used for the ESA is also not coming from public school funding -- it is a separate pot of money, Flanery said.

The remaining Bishop Heelan sign-up events will take place:

- Wednesday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart School, 5010 Military Road;

- Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at St. Michael’s School, 4105 Harrison Street;

- Monday, June 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament School, 3030 Jackson Street;

- Wednesday, June 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Immaculate Conception School, 3719 Ridge Ave;

- Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cathedral Dual Language Academy, 1000 Douglas Street and;

- Monday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nativity School, 4243 Natalia Way.

The ESA program will be phased in over four years until all K-12 students in Iowa will be eligible for roughly $7,600 per year in public funding to put toward private school tuition or other private school expenses.

The program is expected to cost $107 million in the first year and $345 million by 2027 when fully implemented. In total, over the course of four years, the program would cost the state an estimated $879 million.

Parents and guardians can access the application on the Iowa Department of Education’s ESA website at educateiowa.gov. The link redirects them to the Students First ESA platform managed by Odyssey. Applications are in English or Spanish.

Tom Barton Journal Des Moines Bureau contributed reporting.