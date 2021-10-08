Bishop Heelan receives free COVID-19 saliva tests

SIOUX CITY – The Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools has received free COVID-19 test kits.

The kids are provided by the Siouxland District Health Department. District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock said the department has been distributing tests throughout the community, offering them to schools, businesses and doctor’s officers.

The saliva sample kits will be at all of the Bishop Heelan schools. Students, staff and family members with symptoms can take the tests and administer it themselves, give the samples to the health department and receive results electronically, according to the post.

Director of Annual Giving Janet Flanagan said there are a limited number of tests intended for those who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Brock said the tests aren’t rapid tests, but are the next best thing.

