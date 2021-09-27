Bishop Heelan road named after Harry Potter reference

SIOUX CITY -- Well, there you are, boy. Platform nine -- platform ten. Your platform should be somewhere in the middle, but they don't seem to have built it yet, do they?"

Platform 9 3/4 is a popular Harry Potter reference that is recognizable to who have read the books or seen the movies, and even those who haven't.

Now, it's the name of Bishop Heelan High School's front oval drive.

For the first time, Bishop Heelan actioned off the opportunity to name the "oval drive" outside of the high school. The winner could choose anything, such as a family or business name, but auction winner "H" -- who wants to remain anonymous, and as such is identified only by that letter -- wanted to do something more interesting.

H said the family wanted to set a different precedent than the name of the family. They wanted to have something fun and quirky, with a literary or lyrical reference.

All of the children in the family read the Harry Potter books and the whole family has seen the movies.

In the story a crowd of wizarding children enter a metal barrier between platforms nine and ten every year on Sept. 1.