Bishop Heelan sets June 27 for outdoor graduation in Sioux City
Bishop Heelan sets June 27 for outdoor graduation in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- As the number of new coronavirus cases declines in metro Sioux City, Bishop Heelan High School has set an outdoors graduation ceremony for June 27.

School officials are urging social distancing for the commencement, which will start at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field on Hamilton Boulevard. In case of rain, June 28 is the backup date, according to a news release Wednesday.

It's believed to be the first outdoor graduation since 1969 for the Catholic school, which has been in existence for 70 years.

Graduates will be seated in the stadium stands six feet apart, which is the distancing benchmark recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Immediate family members and grandparents will be seated on the field.

Heelan's 2020 graduation ceremony, which originally had been set indoors for May 17, was postponed indefinitely in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The number of 2020 graduates totaled 134, but fewer than that will take part in the June 27 ceremony since several graduates have gone into military service and several international students have returned to their native countries.

“This Bishop Heelan class of 2020 is truly exceptional, so we are truly delighted we can honor this high-achieving class with a ceremony that caps up to 14 years of education in our Catholic school system,” Heelan President John Flanery said. 

“With COVID cases consistently trending downward this month, we feel an outdoor commencement can be safely held for our graduates and their family members," he said.

WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan High School holds informal graduation for three students entering the military

Valedictorian Foster Johnson, a National Merit Finalist, and Salutatorian Elizabeth Meyer, a Presidential Scholar and National Merit Finalist, will formally address the Class of 2020.

Heelan Chaplain Rev. Shane Deman will give the opening prayer and Principal Christian Bork will bestow diplomas. Flanery will present honors and closing reflections.

