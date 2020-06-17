Bishop Heelan sets June 27 for outdoor graduation in Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- As the number of new coronavirus cases declines in metro Sioux City, Bishop Heelan High School has set an outdoors graduation ceremony for June 27.

School officials are urging social distancing for the commencement, which will start at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field on Hamilton Boulevard. In case of rain, June 28 is the backup date, according to a news release Wednesday.

It's believed to be the first outdoor graduation since 1969 for the Catholic school, which has been in existence for 70 years.

Graduates will be seated in the stadium stands six feet apart, which is the distancing benchmark recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Immediate family members and grandparents will be seated on the field.

Heelan's 2020 graduation ceremony, which originally had been set indoors for May 17, was postponed indefinitely in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.