SIOUX CITY – Bishop Heelan students have prepared more than 1.2 million meals through the Then Feed Just One program over the years.

On Wednesday the students gathered in the CYO of Bishop Heelan High School to assemble around 100,000 additional nutritious meals for people in Honduras.

Richard Sievert, director of Then Feed Just One said the Le Mars-based mobile food-packaging program started in 2005 and is aimed at helping the second poorest country in the western hemisphere – Honduras.

“Hunger is real, malnutrition in the world is real, malnutrition in our hemisphere is real,” Sievert said. “These kids are making a real difference in the world.”

Students in middle and high school worked in assembly lines throughout the day to bag and box meals of enriched rice, dried vegetables, soy, vitamin mineral powder and seasonings. Each bag holds 6 meals for children.

Each meal costs $0.185 including shipping and packaging costs. Bishop Heelan asked students and adults to donate $20 each to cover the costs.

This is the 12th year Bishop Heelan has participated in the program. They have packaged 1,204,989 meals before Wednesday.

McKenna Baker and Adam Dickes are eighth graders who have participated in the preparations for two years now. On Wednesday Dickes measured the bags to make sure they were the right weight while Baker counted out the prepared bags and packaged them.

Baker and Dickes said it is fulfilling to help package the meals and provide food for people. Baker said she looks forward to the variety of service projects students at Bishop Heelan can participate in.

Christina Odom, a freshman theology teacher at Bishop Heelan said the students learn in fifth grade about why they participate in the program and how they are helping the needy in Honduras.

She said the school participates in the program as a literal way to takes Jesus' directive to feed the hungry.

Students from Holy Cross, Mater Dei and Sacred Heart schools were bused to the Heelan CYO to work one-hour shifts alongside the Bishop Heelan high school students. Faculty, staff and volunteers also helped prepare the food packages.

Pallets will be loaded with other prepared meals on Sunday and shipped to Honduras where an organization distributes them to various children’s homes, malnutrition centers, hospitals and more.

“Then Feed Just One” name comes from a Mother Teresa quote stating “if you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one.”