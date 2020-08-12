Bishop Heelan students will have all-classroom education; masks to be required inside

SIOUX CITY -- Students will be returning to in-classroom learning at Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools beginning Aug. 25.
However, students, faculty and staff at the five schools will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering school buildings and throughout the day. Face coverings won't be required during lunch, recess and other breaks where students can distance or be outdoors. Face shields are acceptable especially for lower elementary teachers and students.
While parents will be responsible for providing their students with face masks or coverings, schools will have backup, disposable masks for students who need them.
The mask policy will be reviewed regularly in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Health and Siouxland District Health Department recommendations, said Heelan President John Flanery.
"We are cautiously optimistic about beginning the school year with on-site learning," Flanery said. "To meet this goal, we have planned for additional cleaning, social distancing, training, health and safety initiatives."
In addition to face covering requirements and staying home when sick, students and staff will be required to wash and sanitize their hands, check their temperatures at home, and maintain physical distancing.
To minimize crowding, student pick-up and drop-off will occur outside of the school.
In the event of an increased threat of COVID-19, Bishop Heelan also has contingency plans for on-site learning, hybrid learning and virtual online learning.
"Our school team continues to receive information almost daily," Flanery said. "Our plans and guidance could change as more information is received."
For a complete listing of changes and requirements, visit: bishopheelan.org/news/what_s_new/school_starts_aug__25
