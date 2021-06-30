Board member seeks review of 'golden parachute' in Sioux City school head's contract

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City school district superintendent Paul Gausman on Thursday enters the second year of a three-year contract that makes him the second-highest compensated public school executive in Iowa and guarantees his remaining money in the event he is discharged or he and the district agree to part ways before the contract expires.
At least one school board member, Dan Greenwell, insists the board should revisit the deal it negotiated last year, citing the so-called "golden parachute" provision, as well as other issues, such as allowing him to earn extra income as an outside consultant.
Gausman's salary for the district's 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended Wednesday, is $248,646, up 2.25 percent from the previous school year. The seven-member board is expected to decide on July 12 whether to award the superintendent a pay raise for the new fiscal year.
Counting insurance benefits, a travel stipend, retirement fund contributions and dues for professional organizations, Gausman's current compensation totals $351,999. That's the second most for a public school superintendent in Iowa, behind only Tom Aharton, superintendent of the Des Moines district, the state's largest, according to a Journal analysis of data provided by Greenwell. Aharton's compensation in fiscal 2021 totaled $408,133.
Aharton, who has 23 years of experience and 12 years in Des Moines, leads a district with over 31,000 students, about twice as many as Sioux City's nearly 15,000 pupils.
Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids school district, the state's second largest district with just over 16,000 students, received total compensation of $326,157 in fiscal 2021, according to the data. Bush has served as the eastern Iowa district's superintendent for three years.
Gausman, who has 28 years of experience as a school administrator, has led the Sioux City district, the state's third largest, since 2008.
Through the then district's chief spokesperson Mandie Mayo, the Journal asked Gausman for comment on this story, but he did not respond to the request. The spokesperson instead referred questions to school board president Perla Alarcon-Flory.
LENGTHY DISPUTE
The status of the superintendent's contract has been a subject of a back-and-forth, behinds-the-scenes debate between Alarcon-Flory and Greenwell, a longtime critic of Gausman and his administration.
Greenwell said he wants an opportunity to discuss the contract in a public forum. He stressed the conversation would not turn into a performance review of Gausman, but rather an opportunity for the board to see how the contract compares to those in other large school districts in Iowa.
For months, Greenwell has asked Alarcon-Flory to place an item about the contract on a board meeting agenda, but he said all of the requests were denied.
Alarcon-Flory said Monday many points in the contract are tied to the superintendent's performance. At each request, Alarcon-Flory said she sought advice from the school attorneys on how to proceed. The board chair said she offered to have such a discussion in closed session but Greenwell kept pushing for a public forum.
"Such discussions would be inappropriate in an open meeting and should take place during the Superintendent’s evaluation meeting, which is held in closed session at the request of the Superintendent," Alarcon-Flory said in a June 22 email.
Alarcon-Flory and Greenwell also disagreed on whether Gausman's three-year contract automatically rolls over from one year to the next.
In an email to the board chair on June 23, Greenwell cited district policy that he claimed said the board must affirm multi-year contracts before they renew each year.
“Just for clarification, the current Contract term (absent renewal) ends on [June 30, 2023]," Alarcon-Flory said in a email, in response to Greenwell's request. "In addition, no affirmative Board action is required to extend the contract term, as it would automatically continue absent the notice described in Section 2 of the contract."
After four of the seven board members -- Ron Colling, Taylor Goodvin and Monique Scarlett -- requested it, the topic was added to the agenda for a special meeting held Monday.
By a 4-3 vote, the board acknowledged the contract automatically extended on July 1. Jeremy Saint, Juli Albert, Alarcon-Flory and Colling voted in the majority, while Scarlett, Goodvin and Greenwell dissented.
Greenwell said the board was effectively forced to approve a contract without discussion or negotiations.
“By default the clock ran out,” he said during the meeting.
Prior to the vote Monday, the board met in closed session to discuss Gausman's performance, board members said.
Since 2014, Alarcon-Flory noted the school board has evaluated the superintendent's performance during a closed session on the second Monday in June. The board also has voted on any changes to the contract in July.
At its July 12 meeting, Alarcon-Flory said the board may consider approving a pay raise for Gausman.
'BEGIN A JOB SEARCH'
Greenwell's push to debate the superintendent's contract in a public forum started months ago. The businessman said he raised the issue in a April 16 meeting with Alarcon-Flory and Scarlett, the board vice chair. Greenwell claims Alarcon-Flory spoke with Gausman before the meeting.
“(…) he stated that he would begin a job search if the board did not allow the automatic extension to take effect,” Greenwell said of Gausman.
Alarcon-Flory denied Monday she spoke with Gausman ahead of that meeting, saying she only consulted with the school’s attorney on the topic.
Greenwell said he envisions the board focus only on general terms of the contract, such as base salary, termination clauses, health insurance and other topics.
He provided the Journal with data he requested from some other large districts in the state to compare superintendent contracts.
The Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Waukee districts, he said, do not provide their superintendents with “golden parachutes,” a widely-used term given to severance packages for top executives.
Under Gausman's contract, if he is "lawfully discharged or if the Contract is terminated by mutual agreement before the completion of the term of this Contract," he may elect to "receive the remaining salary of this Contract over the course of the rest of the calendar year."
While golden parachutes were common in the past, Greenwell argues they are declining in the commercial marketplace and it's not good governance to continue offering them.
Greenwell also wants the board to discuss stipulations in the superintendent's contract that he contends requires board approval but have not been presented to the board in the past. They include: