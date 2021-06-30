Board member seeks review of 'golden parachute' in Sioux City school head's contract

Alarcon-Flory said Monday many points in the contract are tied to the superintendent's performance. At each request, Alarcon-Flory said she sought advice from the school attorneys on how to proceed. The board chair said she offered to have such a discussion in closed session but Greenwell kept pushing for a public forum.

"Such discussions would be inappropriate in an open meeting and should take place during the Superintendent’s evaluation meeting, which is held in closed session at the request of the Superintendent," Alarcon-Flory said in a June 22 email.

Alarcon-Flory and Greenwell also disagreed on whether Gausman's three-year contract automatically rolls over from one year to the next.

In an email to the board chair on June 23, Greenwell cited district policy that he claimed said the board must affirm multi-year contracts before they renew each year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Just for clarification, the current Contract term (absent renewal) ends on [June 30, 2023]," Alarcon-Flory said in a email, in response to Greenwell's request. "In addition, no affirmative Board action is required to extend the contract term, as it would automatically continue absent the notice described in Section 2 of the contract."