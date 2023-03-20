SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has removed the book "This Book is Gay" from West High School after the district was featured on a Twitter account calling the book "pornographic."

The Twitter account Libs of TikTok tweeted out a screenshot of West High School's library catalog showing the book available; the tweet described the book as "pornographic" and said it "teaches kids about gay sex and encourages the use of sex apps."

District Communications Director Leslie Heying said after learning of the book and its content, the district removed the book from the library.

“The Sioux City Community School District has books in our libraries representing our diverse student population, however, we do not promote books that could compromise student safety," she said.

The tweet also included photos of the book's content discussing the "ins and outs of gay sex," "how sex apps work" and a diagram explaining "boy-on-boy sex."

"This Book is Gay" by Juno Dawson is a young adult non-fiction book that discusses sexuality and gender.

"[Offers] answers to ... questions [about homosexuality, bisexuality, and transgender people], from sex to politics, hooking up to stereotypes, coming out and more. This ... exploration of sexuality and what it's like to grow up LGBT also includes real stories from people across the gender and sexual spectrums, not to mention [humorous] illustrations," according to West High School's library catalog.

"Upon learning of the book’s contents, the district immediately removed the book from our library,” Heying said.

After learning of the book's removal, Libs of TikTok tweeted "Big win for students of Iowa!"

If parents or guardians of a current student object to library materials, they can speak with the teacher librarians and explain why they don’t want their child reading those books.

If parents or guardians want books removed from the library completely, the district has a policy in place to address those concerns. A committee, called the reconsideration committee, would read the material and then meet to discuss the material and complaint.

The committee would be comprised of:

The director of curriculum, instruction and assessment;

Director of elementary or secondary education, depending on what level the challenged material is;

One district-level instructional director;

One building administrator other than the building administrator who received the complaint;

One teacher librarian;

One parent or guardian of an enrolled student and;

One student.

At the open public meeting, the committee would listen to the complaint as well as the opinions of others, determine the appropriateness of the material and whether to keep the material, remove the material or limit its use.

Heying said this process will not take place since the book was removed.