Briar Cliff awarded $2M department of commerce grant to expand healthcare training

SIOUX CITY – Briar Cliff University has been awarded a $2 million grant by the U.S. Department of Commerce to create a healthcare training facility.

Briar Cliff will renovate and expand a former residence hall to create the Health Care Workforce Training Facility, according to a department of commerce news release. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

This project will provide new health sciences training classrooms, labs and facilities needed to double the current enrollment of students and produce a highly trained healthcare workforce. This Economic Development Administration grant will be matched with $1.6 million in local funds.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct support to our nation’s communities as they work to respond to and recover from the pandemic and Build a Better America,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will enable Briar Cliff University to expand and enhance its healthcare workforce training programs to meet employer demand.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), according to the news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.