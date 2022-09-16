Briar Cliff baseball's historic game at Field of Dreams excites Sioux City campus, local community

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Briar Cliff University baseball team will make history Friday at the Field of Dreams.

More than 2,000 fans will travel to eastern Iowa to watch the Chargers take on Luther College in a “once in a lifetime” game.

While an adjacent field near the rural Dyersville, Iowa, site has hosted major league baseball games, this will be the first collegiate game on the field where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was filmed.

The film site, which featured corn fields beyond the outfield, turned into a major tourist attraction. Developers are now planning to build a 24-field youth baseball and softball complex around it.

Briar Cliff officials have eagerly awaited the Luther game since it was announced in October 2021. Head baseball head coach Corby McGlauflin described the experience as a lifelong memory his players won’t forget.

The college's interim president, Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, said the excitement on campus and in the community has been “next level” surrounding the historic opportunity. He said the game validates the university’s athletics and highlights the private college as a whole.

Jacobson-Schulte said the college canceled classes Friday so as many students as possible could make the trip to see the game.

The school provided free tickets and chartered bus transportation to 100 Briar Cliff students and 224 K-12 students from throughout Woodbury County and their chaperones.

Each member of the traveling party will receive a free commemorative T-shirt, a meal and tour of the Field of Dreams site. A $30,000 grant from Missouri River Historical Development is financing the costs.

The limited number of tickets to the game sold out quickly after the college put them on sale. Seats on the original wooden bleachers from the movie sold for $100. General admission tickets are $20, with those fans asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

McGlauflin said he has heard numerous people from the area say they are going to the game.

“It’s just cool to see how many people from the area thought this would be a cool event,” he said. “It’s fulfilling to know that there are people behind what we’re doing here.”

The Briar Cliff coach said some parents who have not seen their sons play in Sioux City are coming from as far away as Colorado, Florida and Louisiana.

“It’s super cool for players, parents and fans alike,” he said.

McGlauflin said only around half of his players have seen the movie, but all of them know of the field and its history.

“There’s no other place that would offer this, and I’m just extremely blessed to be a part of this university,” said Matthew Delgado, a senior first baseman and pitcher who has watched the films a couple of times.

“I think (the team) has the right mindset of going out there, showing up and just having a great time.”

Delgado said it means everything as a player to get this opportunity and be a part of history.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by former Twins outfield Tony Oliva, who was recently inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Briar Cliff choir will sing the opening national anthem. As soon as the game was announced, Briar Cliff director of choral activities Brian Cook said he reached out to university officials to see if the choir could be involved.

“This is a historic event for our school and to be a part of this history is important for us as a choir but also as fans,” Cook said.