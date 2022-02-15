Briar Cliff cadaver lab provides learning opportunity to students of all levels

SIOUX CITY -- Since the 1980s, students at Briar Cliff University have had the opportunity to get hands-on learning experience studying the human anatomy.

Kelsey Stevens' students split their time between the classroom and the school's cadaver lab.

The cadavers, or donors as the university calls them, are donated to the University of Iowa, which sends them to schools around the state.

Stevens, an assistant professor in the physical therapy department, said the university wants to be intentional about how they respect the donors. At the beginning of the semester, someone from the campus ministry does a donor blessing. Once a year, there is also a donor memorial service to honor those who donated their bodies to science.

Stevens has been with Briar Cliff for over two years but has been teaching anatomy for over a decade. She said she loves anatomy and her students challenge her.

In the spring, undergraduates can take the advanced anatomy and dissection course.

Stevens said her students are planning on becoming doctors, physicians assistants, occupational therapists or physical therapists.

Students get the opportunity to take what they are learning in the classroom setting, and see it first person through dissections.

She said the class has been designed as a "mini med school" to given them experience before going to professional school. Stevens has worked for the Sanford School of Medicine and modeled the program to prepare students for that type of program.

Students will do prep work outside of the class time, where they listen to prerecorded lectures and do readings. For the first half hour of the class, Stevens will answer student questions. She will also prompt them with application questions to challenge the students to learn at a deeper level.

"They have to know the name of this muscle, but that won't be the question I ask. I'll say 'you have a nerve damage to a particular nerve, what muscles will be impacted?'" she said.

After the undergraduate class, Doctor of Physical Therapy students get to utilize the same donors in the summer.

"[The undergraduates] know that as we work we have to take special care to preserve the structures," she said.

Special dissections will take place during the undergraduate class to look at clinically relevant parts of the body, such as joints for physical therapist students.

"So that when the DPT's come in the summer, they can see pathologies like arthritis, or maybe a knee surgery," she said.

She said the undergraduates are helping the graduates learn by already conducting the dissections. This allows the graduates extra time to apply what they are learning.

The university's new occupational therapy doctorate program students will also utilize the cadaver lab.

Stevens said it is amazing to see students who want to help people and change lives.

Currently there are 10 students in the undergraduate class.

Abbie Ericson, a senior majoring in physical therapy, said the class has been different from any other she has taken.

"It's more hands on and more applied towards graduate programs," she said. "It's harder than the other classes I have had but way more interesting."

Sophie Kramper, a senior majoring in exercise physiology, agreed, saying the experience is like being in graduate school.

For students who are not taking the classes, there is a new anatomy interest group. People from around campus are invited to special dissections.

For example, the group did a pelvic floor dissection, which is a growing area of medicine. Pelvic floor specialists came from Sioux Falls to speak with the students about the area and talk through the dissection.

"We want to do more activities where we bring in our students, our faculty and professionals so that they can interact and learn from each other," Stevens said.

