SIOUX CITY -- The Briar Cliff University Board of Trustees went in-house when selecting the new president of the 1,100-student institution.
University officials on Tuesday morning announced they had elevated Rachelle Karstens from interim president to president, making her the 11th chief executive in school history. Karstens has made a quick rise in the Briar Cliff hierarchy, coming to the college as chief of staff in May 2017, then moving to interim president after the unexpected resignation of Hamid Shirvani two months later.
"I am glad the trajectory here worked out the way it did," she said in an interview.
Karstens, 48, assumes her new role effective immediately. The date of a presidential inauguration for the fall months will be announced later.
"I am both honored and excited with this appointment and the opportunity to work with the incredible students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters of the Briar Cliff community,” she said.
Briar Cliff Board of Trustees Chairman Steven Freeman said Karstens was selected after a nationwide search for a president who exemplified Briar Cliff’s mission and Catholic Franciscan values of service, caring and openness to all. In December, the trustees said the three finalists included Karstens, Thomas Knothe, dean of business and leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Timothy Laurent, vice president of academic affairs at Providence University in Great Falls, Montana.
Freeman said board trustees sought a president with a successful fundraising background, which is a key element to positioning Briar Cliff for the future.
“Rachelle Karstens is an authentic leader and visionary with a passion for ensuring Briar Cliff remains a top choice for academic excellence,” Freeman said. “Her proven background in higher education, law and fundraising, along with her commitment to Briar Cliff’s Franciscan values, will position our university for continued success.”
A native of Davenport, Iowa, Karstens is nearing completion of a third post-secondary degree. She has worked for a large public university at the University of Iowa, for a community college at Indian Hills Community College and now heads a private college. She also worked for some time as a private attorney.
"My higher education experience is very well-rounded," she said.
About 10 years ago when she was an attorney working in Montezuma, Iowa, she was a member of the Wartburg College Board of Trustees who filled the president vacancy at the college. Karstens said that's when she first mulled the career path of college president.
Shirvani announced his resignation as president in July 2017, after 14 months on the job. Shirvani succeeded Bev Wharton, who led Briar Cliff for 15 years, the longest tenure in its 85-year history.
During his brief stint with the college, Shirvani drew criticism for some of the changes he began to implement. A number of longtime faculty and staff also departed the college.
Freeman said "it was a tough time" to have Shirvani exit so quickly. The two said no derogatory mood settled on the college over the last year, and Karstens said students and staff know her well from her leadership as interim president.
"The mood is one of anticipation and excitement," Freeman said, citing that he's been on campus at least eight times over the year.
Karstens said her initial actions as president include getting out into Sioux City and the broader Briar Cliff community "to strengthen relationships and broaden the base of support." She also looks forward to the return of students, when another year begins on Aug. 20.
After that, she anticipates working with the trustees to flesh out a three-year strategic plan with a flush budget to match the academic programs. Freeman added, "We've got to find out what an ideal enrollment is."
Briar Cliff was founded as a Catholic college for women and began admitting men in the late 1960s, and Freeman was among the first male students.
Karstens is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Education at Drake University in Des Moines. She also holds a law degree from the University of Iowa College and a Bachelor of Arts from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Karstens had philanthropy roles at the University of Iowa Foundation and Indian Hills Community College, where she served as executive director for philanthropy and alumni relations in charge of the college’s endowment and administration of scholarships.
Said Freeman, “Like all institutions of higher education, increasing enrollment, retention, philanthropy and community opportunities are vital to Briar Cliff’s future. Under Ms. Karstens’ leadership, we will tackle these challenges and build upon the Briar Cliff’s strong tradition. We are confident Briar Cliff is well poised for success with her leading the way.”