Briar Cliff expanding healthcare program, remodeling Toller Hall

SIOUX CITY -- A $2 million federal grant will allow Briar Cliff University to renovate Toller Hall and add a new academic wing that will house all of its health care sciences programs.

As part of the project, Briar Cliff will create the School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences, a health care workforce training facility.

“Our project will serve as a vital infusion of workforce creation, talent retention, and economic impact for Siouxland and the surrounding region,” President Rachelle Keck said Tuesday. “This facility will support the preparation, graduation, and placement of competent health care professionals in our community.”

The U.S. Economic Development Administration last week awarded the $2 million grant to the private college, which will use the funds to add new health sciences training classrooms, labs and facilities to double the current enrollment of students and produce a highly trained healthcare workforce. The grant was funded by the American Rescue Plan, a sweeping COVID relief bill signed by President Biden last year with $1.6 million in matching local funds.

After listening to the community needs, Briar Cliff is expected to increase the number of health care worker graduates by 47% with the new facility. Programs housed in the new facility will learn through interdisciplinary collaboration through clinic-based interprofessional learning, hands-on clinical opportunities, local partnership opportunities and community service elements such as the pro bono clinics.

“In the next two years, we will graduate nearly 200 new professionals who are practice-ready - to work and to address our community health care needs. I cannot wait to be involved in their journey,” said Cortni Krusemark, founding program director of the occupational therapy program and faculty lead on the School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences.

Nearly 13,000 health care workers are currently employed in Siouxland, with more than 3,700 indicating a potential to leave the field, according to Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Nursing Association. Combining these impending departures with current openings and upcoming retirements, projected shortage of health care workers rises to nearly 5,000.

“We have heard many stories from those providing our community the care they need. While faced with a pandemic, reduction in staff, long hours, high patient volumes, and other challenges, it is incredible to witness a consistent message: these providers are selfless, passionate, and dedicated,” said Todd Knealing, the colleges' vice president of academic and student affairs. “The Briar Cliff University School of Interprofessional Health and Help Sciences aims to provide more of these incredible professionals.”

Construction for the school, with additional support from the Missouri River Historical Development and other donors, will begin in the late summer of this year with a project completion goal of August 2023.

Built in 1967, Toller Hall is a freshman only residence hall and the ground floor also currently houses the football and women's soccer offices, according to the college's website.

