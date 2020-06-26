Briar Cliff fall semester will incorporate online learning, require masks

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University will begin the fall semester as planned on Aug. 24, with a new schedule that has online elements, does not include Friday courses and requires students and college employees to wear face masks on campus.
In a Friday release, BCU President Rachelle Karstens said the new steps will allow flexibility over the 2020-21 year, increase the likelihood of smaller class sizes and result in less exposure for students and faculty to the novel coronavirus spread.
“Our goal is to provide a safe yet flexible learning environment for our students,” Karstens said. “Faculty and administration came together to determine how to best keep campus safe, while also providing exceptional educational opportunities for our students.”
When coronavirus community spread arrived in the metro area in March, Briar Cliff officials switched to a system of all online learning to complete the spring semester.
Physical distancing and health safety precautions will be in force at Briar Cliff, including required face masks and hand sanitizer, which will be provided to all students and employees. The university is prepared to adjust campus protocols, depending on guidance provided by local, state and national officials, Karstens said.
In a separate press call Friday, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said he wants all local colleges and K-12 school districts to require masks to stop spread of the virus.
A 43rd death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County was reported Thursday, and the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the county moved above 3,100 Friday.
Karstens said the university is moving to a block schedule, with mixed delivery systems, which include in-classroom, completely online or a combination of in-classroom and online. How particular classes will be delivered depend upon the enrolled class size, course content and classroom availability.
Todd Knealing, Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, said the class structure will allow for a smoother transition to online learning if necessary.
“Block scheduling is not a new concept to higher education. However, this is new to Briar Cliff University. Data demonstrates students learn more and retain more with this type of schedule. It will also allow our students more flexibility for other time commitments,” Knealing said.
