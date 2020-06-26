Briar Cliff fall semester will incorporate online learning, require masks

Physical distancing and health safety precautions will be in force at Briar Cliff, including required face masks and hand sanitizer, which will be provided to all students and employees. The university is prepared to adjust campus protocols, depending on guidance provided by local, state and national officials, Karstens said.

In a separate press call Friday, Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said he wants all local colleges and K-12 school districts to require masks to stop spread of the virus.

A 43rd death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County was reported Thursday, and the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the county moved above 3,100 Friday.

Karstens said the university is moving to a block schedule, with mixed delivery systems, which include in-classroom, completely online or a combination of in-classroom and online. How particular classes will be delivered depend upon the enrolled class size, course content and classroom availability.

Todd Knealing, Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, said the class structure will allow for a smoother transition to online learning if necessary.