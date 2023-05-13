SIOUX CITY — Morningside and Briar Cliff students will celebrate the end of their college experience Saturday.

Unique to this year, this is the first commencement ceremony for the new presidents at both universities.

Briar Cliff University interim president Jacobson-Schulte Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, Briar Cliff University's interim president, is shown in front of statues of St Francis and St. Anthony on July 15 at…

Briar Cliff President Patrick Jacobson-Schulte has been serving as interim president since July 2022 and was named as the official president in March. He joined Briar Cliff University in June of 2021 as the Vice President of Finance.

Jacobson-Schulte said he is proud of the Class of 2023 and is excited to be part of their commencement.

"This is the culmination of the hard work our students have put in over their time at Briar Cliff University," he said. "This will be a critical step for them as they go on to pursue their dreams and make an impact in the communities we serve."

Mosley_2.jpg Morningside President Albert Mosley pauses in front of the university's mission statement. This week, he'll be inaugurated.

Morningside President Albert Mosley was selected for the position in 2021 and started in July 2022.On April 20, Mosley was inaugurated as the university's 13th president, succeeding longtime president John Reynders.

He said commencement is a signature event for colleges and universities and is "the most important element in fulfilling Morningside University’s mission."

"Saturday will be an opportunity to pause and reflect upon the myriad of experiences each of our students have had over the last four years," he said.

Briar Cliff's commencement will take place at 10 a.m. at the Orpheum Theatre and Morningside's commencement will take place at 2 p.m. at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

In the event of inclement weather, the commencement ceremony will be moved to Allee Gymnasium.

No tickets are required for guests to attend. If commencement is moved to the rain location in Allee, each graduate will have four tickets for family and friends to attend the ceremony due to limited seating.