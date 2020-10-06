Briar Cliff moves more instruction online, citing rising Woodbury County COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- Citing a rise in the number of the novel coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, Briar Cliff University officials Tuesday elevated the COVID-19 operation level from yellow to orange, which moved more instruction online.

Briar Cliff officials, who described the move as a precautionary measure, once again refused to identify the number of positive cases among students and staff.

Woodbury County has had nearly 6,000 cases of coronavirus, and two more deaths were announced Tuesday, raising the county's total to 73.

In a news release, BCU said the color-based COVID system was increased to the orange level, where "risk is considered moderate to elevated for all but high-risk individuals. Students and employees are present on campus but will utilize more options to learn and work remotely to limit in-person contact."

The change is for roughly two weeks, through Oct. 18. BCU officials will continue to evaluate coronavirus factors and make changes as needed.