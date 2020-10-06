Briar Cliff moves more instruction online, citing rising Woodbury County COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY -- Citing a rise in the number of the novel coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, Briar Cliff University officials Tuesday elevated the COVID-19 operation level from yellow to orange, which moved more instruction online.
Briar Cliff officials, who described the move as a precautionary measure, once again refused to identify the number of positive cases among students and staff.
Woodbury County has had nearly 6,000 cases of coronavirus, and two more deaths were announced Tuesday, raising the county's total to 73.
In a news release, BCU said the color-based COVID system was increased to the orange level, where "risk is considered moderate to elevated for all but high-risk individuals. Students and employees are present on campus but will utilize more options to learn and work remotely to limit in-person contact."
The change is for roughly two weeks, through Oct. 18. BCU officials will continue to evaluate coronavirus factors and make changes as needed.
As the year began, Briar Cliff embarked on an intensive scheduling approach that has many courses condensed to four weeks at a time. At BCU --along with the the other two colleges in Sioux City, Morningside and Western Iowa Tech Community Colege -- students are taking some courses in a hybrid version of both online and in-classroom portions.
All three colleges require students to wear masks in public places.
Briar Cliff has enrollment of about 1,100.
"We will share when cases influence a notable change on campus, such as changing our operational level, moving instruction to an online-only format, or discontinuing activities," spokeswoman Erin McElroy said in mid-September.
On Tuesday, McEloy told the Journal she could not quantify the number of positive cases on campus: "COVID-19 cases are inevitable, and the University does have active cases."
