Briar Cliff moving to more online courses as Woodbury County COVID-19 cases rise

SIOUX CITY -- Citing a rise in the number of the novel coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, officials of Briar Cliff University on Tuesday said they were elevating the COVID-19 operation level from yellow to orange, which means more remote learning.

A university release said the action was taken as a precautionary measure amid rising cases in the county, and did not specify any number of positive cases for Briar Cliff personnel or students.

Woodbury County has had nearly 6,000 cases of coronavirus, and two more deaths were announced Tuesday, taking the county total to 73.

The BCU release said the color-based COVID system was increased to the orange level, where "risk is considered moderate to elevated for all but high-risk individuals. Students and employees are present on campus but will utilize more options to learn and work remotely to limit in-person contact."

The change is for roughly two weeks, through Oct. 18, and BCU officials will continue to evaluate coronavirus factors and make changes as needed.